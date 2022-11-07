RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that can be especially harsh and even dangerous in babies and young children, has been one of the scariest and most rampant illnesses this season.

While it’s normal to see respiratory viruses as kids return to school and the weather cools, RSV is hitting hard and landing thousands of kids in the ER and in hospitals until many are at capacity. It’s every parents’ nightmare to have a child sick in the hospital, and now Amy Schumer knows that first hand.

In an Instagram post, the actress, 41, revealed that her son, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer,was hospitalized for RSV. The Trainwreck actress got the news of her son’s illness while she was enduring the demanding rehearsal schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live.

“This was the hardest week of my life,” Schumer wrote alongside a slideshow of photographs and video from the SNL set. “I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to the ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”

Schumer then went on to thank the cast and crew of SNL for their flexibility and understanding as she managed to be there for her ill son while also prepping to host SNL.

“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive,” she said.

The post ended on a happy note, adding that Gene is now “home and better.” Schumer also thanked the doctors and nurses that helped her son during the stressful time.

Schumer has mentioned in the past that being a working mom is a struggle, especially while trying to navigate the time she's spent away from her son and husband while on a 65-date comedy tour. “It's brutal. It hurts,” she told PEOPLE last month.

However, she knows that Gene is in good hands with her her husband. She doesn’t have to "worry about him being taken care of” when she is on the job.

“I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him,” she continued.

RSV usually peaks in the fall and winter months, but hospitals around the country have been slammed with cases in kids since late summer this year. And medical professionals are warning against a tripledemic, in which a surge in COVID-19 cases, flu cases, and RSV cases combine to overwhelm the medical system.

The symptoms of RSV are similar to that of a cold or flu: congestion, coughing runny nose, and fever. If your kid is wheezing or having trouble breathing, it’s time to go in, because RSV can attack the lungs and cause pneumonia.