Andy Cohen Is Every Parent On A Road Trip With Kids

Summer is a time of backyard pool parties, outdoor playdates, and family road trips — the last of which Andy Cohen is quickly learning can be a loud affair with two young kids.

The Bravo personality shared a clip of himself driving with his two children, son Benjamin Allen, 3, and daughter Lucy Eve, 9 weeks, crying in the backseat. Cohen jokingly grimaces as Benjamin tries to talk to him through tears and Lucy adds some of her own shrieks for good measure. “Summer should be fun,” Cohen captioned the all-too-relatable clip.

Other parents jokingly commiserated in the comments. “I’m sorry 😂 it’s all worth it!!” said Padma Lakshmi. “Don’t worry, it’s only for the next 18 years,” teased another parent in the comments. “I have this same video, bestie. Soundtrack of our lives,” commented another parent. Really, it doesn’t have to be a long road trip with kids to test every fiber of a parent’s sanity — any moment in the car with kids can be like this.

“Which housewives are in the back seat?” joked fellow Bravo personality Brad Gorseki. Others chimed in, noting that all of Cohen’s experience with reality stars, namely The Real Housewives, should have more than prepared him for two kids under the age of three having a simultaneous meltdown in the backseat.

Clearly Cohen is loving fatherhood, though. Earlier in the week, he posted a photo of himself with Lucy on his lap. “We See Each Other,” the proud papa captioned the adorable image.

Cohen welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April 2022 and Ben via surrogate in February 2019. At the time, Cohen told PEOPLE that he “didn’t want to wait” any longer to become a father, even if it meant going at it on his own.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Partner or not, it looks like Cohen is doing a pretty great job at raising two kids and keeping a healthy sense of humor.