Andy Cohen Just Welcomed His Second Child, Daughter Lucy Eve

Congratulations are in order, as Andy Cohen is now a father of two!

The Bravo TV host caught fans by surprise when he announced the birth of his second child, daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, with an adorable post on Instagram.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” the proud pappa captioned the post.

He also made sure to shout out not just his surrogate, but all surrogates, calling them all “rockstars.”

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen’s post was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and friends alike. “Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!” wrote fellow father of two Anderson Cooper.

“Doing her star chart right now!!!” joked John Mayer after adding, “Hello sweet girl! congrats Andy!”

“Omg Hi Lucy!!!! Mazel Tov, Andy!!!” wrote Billy Eichner.

Of course, Cohen’s Bravo family, especially the ladies of The Real Housewives (like, all of them) also joined in on the love.

“Aww so happy for you,” Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrote, adding, “Daddy’s little girl” in a later comment.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter commented, “Omg!! Congrats! So amazing! So much love to you and your growing family Andy!!

Cohen welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, 3, via surrogate in 2019. At the time, Cohen told People that he “didn’t want to wait” any longer to become a dad, even if that meant he was going to do so as a single parent.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he said. "I didn't want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Cohen’s feed is full of adorable photos of himself and Ben, so it’s easy to imagine that his feed will be full of heartwarming photos of the big brother with his new little sister Lucy in the immediate future.