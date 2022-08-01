Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide To Celebrate Daughter's College Acceptance

Angelina Jolie is boogie woogie-ing on her daughter’s behalf. The 47-year-old actor, director and humanitarian celebrated 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s send-off to Spelman College by doing the Electric Slide — and her sweet dance moves are going viral on TikTok.

Jolie — who also shares children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt — looked bashful as she attempted to keep up while dancing to the legendary song at a Spelman event in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie doing the Electric Slide.

Jolie also shared a rare private photo on Instagram to congratulate Zahara on her acceptance into the HBCU (historically black college or university). She posted the picture of her daughter and her friends, writing, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

“Spelman empowers women to engage the many cultures of the world and inspires a commitment to positive social change through service,” the university writes on its website. “We are dedicated to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical and leadership development of our students.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Spelman friends.

In 2020, Jolie told Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate in an interview in Time that she’s “in awe of” Zahara, whom she adopted from Ethiopia when she was just six months old.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she said, adding of education, “But what I see in, for example, American history books and how limited they are, they don’t — they really start teaching people who are Black about their lives through the Civil Rights movement, which is such a horrible place to begin.”

Nakata agreed, saying, “We don’t need to learn about all that cruelty that our people went through, because to me it completely lowers your value as a person. I think African children or any other children should be told about the power that lies within Africa. The African continent is not just about the history of slavery. It’s about the young people who grew up and became doctors, who became professionals in their own careers.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Zahara has been a cheerleader for her mother over the years and is photographed alongside Jolie at red carpet events and in Washington, D.C. In February, Zahara supported her mom on Capitol Hill as she brought awareness to the Violence Against Women Act in a tearful speech.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” Jolie wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference.”

Like mother, like daughter — these women want to make a positive impact on the world.