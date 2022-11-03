Anna Faris Reveals How She Turned Things Around With Her Stepkids

Anna Faris is being honest and sharing with the world that connecting with her stepkids was actually pretty hard. The House Bunny actress was featured in PEOPLE’s newest issue, where she spoke candidly about her blended family life and the adjustment phase she experienced with her husband, Michael Barrett, and his children.

Faris, 45, admits that she was “very immature” in her attempts to relate to them, saying, “I wanted to be a kid like them. I was listening to music so loudly; I was embarrassing them. I was always like, 'Why don't they like me?’”

She answers her own question, adding, “I think that I didn't give them a ton of reason to cultivate a trusting relationship because I also think, when you're an actor, your…interactions are different than with most people.”

“Most people, even if they don't care for you, are really kind to you, which of course inflates your ego or whatever, and you just don't tend to have a ton of rude or normal interactions," continues Faris. “And I think that I didn't respect the idea that I have a completely different relationship with them.”

Slice of humble pie, am I right?

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, over time, she’s been able to win them over, saying, “I have this special place in their life where I just get to be supportive. And I have been really working hard on that.”

Faris was previously married to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 till 2017, when they decided to separate. They share their 10-year-old son, Jack, and both of them are now remarried. Anna and Micheal met shortly after her separation, and the cinematographer has two children from a previous marriage as well.

The pair eloped quietly in 2020 and first revealed the news on an episode of her podcast, Unqualified, sharing, “My fiancé's right — he's now my husband. It was awesome, yeah, it was great.”

She later told PEOPLE that she and Michael had “had an immediate kind of intimacy” and that they are “both probably introverts in a very similar way.”

“He has two children, and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding,” she added.

When it comes to her marriage, the happily married comedic actor gushes, “There's a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”