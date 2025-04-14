Nostalgic TV show revivals have pretty much been running all of our entertainment over the last decade, and for good reason — it works. From mini-reunion episodes like Parks and Rec in 2020 to full-on new series like Girl Meets World in 2014, we love catching up on characters we consider friends and continuing the stories that mean so much to us. And no fanbase seems to love these reunions as much as Gilmore Girls fans. It feels like there's a constant "Are we getting more Gilmore Girls?" vibe in the air, even after the Netflix special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life that aired in 2016.

It helps stir up rumblings and chatter about another Gilmore Girls reunion when the cast seems to genuinely love being a part of this fandom and universe. From Walmart ads bringing back Luke and Lorelai to Lauren Graham telling interviewers that she's always up for a reunion, it makes sense that we could all be transported to Stars Hollow at any moment. But is there anything on the radar?

Well, not exactly. But the hope remains.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore asked Graham if she would be up for some kind of reunion or revival, and Graham said absolutely. She shared that she always says yes because Lorelai is her favorite character to play, and she would forever be up for revisiting the character.

But she has an idea for a revival — and it's not some huge 25-episode series or a movie or anything. Talking to Barrymore, Graham mentioned how in a lot of English television shows, producers and creators will bring the cast back for a special (Graham used a Christmas at Downton Abbey as an example), and that's something she thinks would be great to do.

She mentioned how it doesn't have to become a whole reboot or anything, just a chance to bring in all the characters and see where everyone is and what they're up to. The audience roared with approval, but Graham was quick to say, "That is my idea that has been sanctioned by no one." Meaning, while she's up for the part of Lorelai Gilmore anytime it's offered to her, that doesn't mean there's anything actually in the works.

(Although I do think it should be like a Gilmore Girls Halloween special or something instead. Fall and Stars Hollow just go together.)

But for right now, all we have is an idea... and, obviously, Lauren Graham’s endorsement to bring back Stars Hollow in any capacity. With the recent Walmart ad reuniting Graham and Scott Patterson, it seems like Luke would definitely be on board — and there’s never been any unequivocal “no” from Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, or anyone else involved in the show.

In fact, speaking to TV Insider in March, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino gushed, “As you know, I love Stars Hollow. I love Lauren Graham more than life. I love Alexis, and Kelly Bishop is my ‘Contessa.’ I bow to her.”

As for Bishop, she’s already said she’d happily revisit her role as matriarch Emily Gilmore. She’s even excited at the prospect of becoming a great-grandmother, teasing at PaleyFest 2025, “I think [Emily] would just look at that little baby and say, ‘What can I do with this one? I can really mold this one to be the way I want!’”

So, it seems to be if there’s a right place and a right time, a Gilmore Girls special could happen. Pour the coffee — we’re ready.