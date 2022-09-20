Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter

Ashley Greene is officially a mom! The Twilight actress welcomed a baby girl on Friday with her husband Paul Khoury, and she shared the happy news on her Instagram on Monday. The photo featured the cutest little baby hand laid on top of red fabric — and it belongs to miss Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

“And just like that — everything changed, she captioned the post. “In a single moment, you came into our world, and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much, baby girl. Welcome to our world, Kingsley Rainn Khoury 09/16/2022,” she wrote.

The Our Hummingway Co-founder broke the news of her pregnancy in March, with a rep sharing with PEOPLE, “The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together.”

Greene and Khoury have been an item since 2013, were engaged in 2016, and married in 2018. This is the couple’s first child together.

Ashley also co-hosts a podcast called The Twilight Effect, which is, as you’d probably guess, all about Twilight. While chatting with PEOPLE about her podcast in February, she shared her outlook on having children, saying, “My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now.”

She also added that when the right time does come, she and Khoury, 33, “can't wait to be parents.”

Congrats to Ashley, Paul, and Kinglsey!