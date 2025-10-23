Ashley Tisdale Shares Her ‘Honest Thoughts’ On GLP-1 Drugs

The more we learn about her, the more it seems like actress and singer Ashley Tisdale is one of the most real, most down-to-earth people in Hollywood. The 40-year-old High School Musical star has already seemed honest and thoughtful, so of course she would have a lot of nuanced thoughts on Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs that have gained so much popularity in recent years.

Tisdale took to her blog (yes, she still regularly writes posts on a blog) to share her thoughts on not only GLP-1s, but also about weight, body image, and body trends. It’s totally worth the read.

“It feels like everyone's either on a GLP-1 drug or talking about starting it,” she writes. “I'm all for transparency and openness, but I've had moments when I've wondered, Is everyone using Ozempic except me?”

The mom of two then quickly clarified that she knows it’s an important and life-changing drug for many people.

“I have absolutely ZERO judgment toward anyone using Ozempic or other similar medications,” she says. “Zero. Just like with plastic surgery or any other personal decision about your body, I believe it's yours to make. If a shot helps you feel healthier and more comfortable in your body, I fully support that. These drugs can be life-changing, and for many people, they are truly transformative.”

But she goes on to detail how exhausted she is by body trends.

“But when I see people who are already thin signing up for it, I can't help but think of how body trends keep shifting. In the 2000s it was big boobs, then suddenly flat chests were in. The 2010s brought body positivity, and now it's like we're back to chasing ultra-slim everything. We keep moving the goalposts and it's exhausting,” she writes.

Then she explains why the drugs are not for her, even though many others in her industry take them.

“For me, even though there are days I've been tempted, I've decided that Ozempic isn't the right move for me. I'm not against Western medicine by any means, but I like to take a holistic view of weight, which is so deeply tied to hormones, sleep, food, mental health, genetics, and stress. (And sometimes autoimmune issues, which I personally live with.)”

What she says next really hit hard: why are we trying to change our bodies?

“What I'm most interested in is the why behind my desire to change my body,” she writes. “What am I actually chasing? What part of me isn't feeling okay as I am? And I also remind myself that bodies aren't supposed to stay the same. I remember feeling frustrated when I was three months postpartum, wondering why I still had a belly. Now I look back at pictures and think, Of course I had a belly—I had just had a baby!”

The real goal isn’t a number on a scale, but making peace with the body you have.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re taking medication, switching up your workouts, or simply practicing a little self-kindness. The real win is making peace with the person in the mirror—today, tomorrow, and every season after... What matters is choosing the path that helps you feel strong, confident, and at home in your own body.”

The Scary Movie 5 star also posted excerpts from her thoughts on TikTok, where fans largely praised her stance.

“Why do i feel like ashley tisdale is one of the more non toxic, normal healthy celebrities,” one of the most popular comments reads.

“I love hearing a celebrity speak up about this,” another said. “Bodies aren’t ‘trendy.’ People who aren’t sick shouldn’t be using this to just get skinny and feed into ED culture.”

“Yassss queen! our body image fluctuates daily, weekly, monthly, through seasons and it’s about building a healthy and kins relationship with ourselves/body and being able to recognize we won’t always love or even like our body and it’s in those moments that how we talk to ourselves and treat our body that truly matters,” another added.

Here for this discussion, please and thank you Ashley.