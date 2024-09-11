Recently, Ashton Kutcher stirred up some controversy when he admitted — during an episode of the podcast Throwbacks — that he and his wife Mila Kunis parent their children, daughter, Wyatt, now 9, and son, Dimitri, now 7, differently. He largely implied that the distinct approaches to each child leaned into gender stereotypes that he hasn’t unlearned quite yet.

Kutcher conceded to hosts Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara that the large amounts of “toxic masculinity” he’s experienced in his life are probably playing a role in how he raises his children, admitting to feeling more comfortable watching his son take risks and being more triggered by his daughter’s crying.

After the podcast hosts asked him about his experience as a “girl dad,” Kutcher admitted that having a daughter changed his whole world.

“I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life,” Kutcher said. “Mila and I talked about it a lot…I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

Then, he explained how he feels differently about safety and risk-taking with his son versus his daughter.

“My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,’” Kutcher continued. “Yesterday, we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway. Or, it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs,’” he said.

“[With] my daughter, I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body, and I can’t put it back in.”

Kutcher admitted that a ton of “toxic masculinity” is likely in play here but that his wife, Kunis, also takes different approaches with their children.

“She’s very strict on our daughter and a gush ball with our son,” Kutcher said. “I think we balance each other in that way.”

I guess that’s one way to look at their parenting styles! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been pretty open and honest with their parenting choices when it comes to their two children. Like a few years ago when the couple said they only bathe their kids when they can see dirt on them. It’s certainly a choice!