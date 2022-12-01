Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share A Home Office And Drive Each Other Nuts, Too

During the peak of COVID-19, working from home became much more common for those who used to spend their days at an office. However, things did get a bit tricky when multiple people were trying to do their job from one confined space.

Who hasn’t been on a Zoom call when their kid suddenly pops into the frame or right when it’s your turn to talk, your dog is barking like crazy? For actors and married couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, those same scenarios apply.

Kunis, 39, recently told PEOPLE how she likes to goof off when she and Kutcher, 44, are trying to work. She admitted to trying to talk to him and get his attention even when he’s on a call or focused on work.

“I am the queen of annoying him all day long. I am an Internet meme!” she said. “If he's on a Zoom, I just walk over and write my question down, like, ‘Pay attention to me.’ And that's the beautiful thing about sharing an office.”

Want to bet one of them types really loud? And the other one’s a loud breather?

The couple, who share two children—daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6 — are no stranger to a fun time, or to revealing that their relationship is much like any long-married couple despite their superstar status. This past summer, the two filmed themselves playing an internet challenge that involves answering questions about their relationship which they then posted to social media.

“Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late,” Kutcher joked in the caption. “But it made us laugh.”

The pair both agreed that Kutcher was the first one to say, “I love you,” is “more patient,” “works out more” and “requires more attention.” They also agreed that Kunis is “a bigger baby when sick,” “has more clothes” and is “never wrong.”

While Kunis and Kutcher know how to have a good time, they are also involved in many charities and philanthropic endeavors. In response to the invasion of Ukraine, the country where Kunis was born, she and Kutcher launched Stand With Ukraine, a GoFundMe benefiting flexport.org and airbnb.org, organizations offering supplies and short-term housing to millions displaced.

The effort has raised more than $37 million.

“We can't become desensitized," Kunis told PEOPLE. “Helping — not even asking, just doing — should be our standard norm.”

When asked how she and Kutcher talk to their young children about what’s happening in the world, Kunis admits that it’s not easy, but they try their best to lay it out in a way they can understand.

“[Our daughter] Wyatt is 8, and [our son] Dimitri is almost 6. Children's brains, as beautiful and rich as they are, aren't capable of digesting this amount of information all at once,” she said.

“So we give them enough to understand what's happening in the world without the details. Do they know that these two countries are at war? Yes. Do they know innocent people are dying? Yes. But we don't watch the news with them. They don't need the visuals. We just want them to understand the world is bigger than they are.”