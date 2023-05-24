If you're a bookworm, you know the name Colleen Hoover. And if you aren't a bookworm, you still know the name Colleen Hoover. The romance novelist is arguably the most popular author of our generation. She has sold over 20 million books globally, which have become the bread and butter of BookTok. Her bestselling portfolio includes November 9, Ugly Love, Reminders of Him, All Your Perfects, and many more.

However, It Ends With Us and its sequel It Starts With Us, the latter of which sold more than 800,000 copies on pub-day, are why both new and OG fans love her. Hoover has a knack for pulling on her readers' heartstrings with complex characters (and their layered relationships), who often find themselves in some of the hottest sex scenes you'll ever read. Seriously.

If you've already torn through Hoover's massive library or are looking to expand your smut horizons, I know of a few other romance authors you're going to want to add to your TBR pile. Some of which I've even had the honor of interviewing for Scary Mommy Book Club (hi, Emily Henry!).

Cue up your Goodreads, and let's get to reading!

Christina Lauren

Those well-versed in the romance genre are more than familiar with the work of Christina Lauren, the joint pen name of writing partners and best friends Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings. Together, the brilliantly talented duo has co-authored over 15 New York Times bestselling novels. Their books are sappy, toe-curling sexy, funny, and always filled with adventure. Love & Other Words, Roomies, Twice in a Blue Moon, and Something Wilder are among my favorites of theirs.

Emily Henry

Um, DUH, I’m going to point you toward Henry. She has quickly become a pillar of the romance book community thanks to titles like Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers. Like CoHo, Henry knows how to write a titillating sex scene — but what she’s really known and loved for is her one-liners. Whether you’re falling in love, out of love, or are serially single, Henry has a zinger you can absolutely steal.

Priscilla Oliveras

A must-read Latinx romance author! I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: There’s something so special and beautiful about seeing the traditions, music, and food of your culture that you hold near and dear to your heart represented in books. I love how Priscilla Oliveras weaves in and out of Spanish (if you don’t speak the language, she does an excellent job of translating in the surrounding text!). Her most popular titles include the Capuleta sister series, West Side Love Story and Kiss Me, Catalina, as well as the Navarro family series, Island Affair and Anchored Hearts.

Kayla Olson

Keep Kayla Olson on your radar. Her debut novel, The Reunion, is one of my favorite romance books of 2023 so far. She has such a talent for describing emotions, characters, and places with beautiful intrigue and purpose. I’m so eager to see what she’s working on next. P.S. See Olson’s Scary Mommy book recommendations here.

Lucy Score

BookTok is obsessed with Lucy Score’s Things We Never Got Over, which means we are, too. She’s authored six series and 10 standalone novels, so prepare for your romance content plate to runneth over. If smut is your jam, well, you’re welcome.

Alexis Daria

I’m issuing a spice alert because Alexis Daria’s romance novels are hot, hot, hot! The Latinx author has mastered the secret recipe —a heavy dose of family drama, a scoop of woman empowerment, and lots of sex — for writing bestselling contemporary romance books that are both thought-provoking and sexy as hell. Personally, I suggest starting with You Had Me at Hola and A Lot Like Adiós (in that order).

Tessa Bailey

Dubbed the queen of smut by BookTok, Tessa Bailey promises to deliver heat, laughter, and happily ever after in each of her books. Get this: Her romance catalog includes 12 book series and six standalones. Of those, some of her most popular titles include Hook, Line, and Sinker and It Happened One Summer from the Bellinger Sisters series, the latter of which is currently being adapted into a movie. If you think CoHo is spicy, wait until you get your hands (and eyes) on Bailey’s books.

Helen Hoang

Helen Hoang has been killing it in the romance space since 2018 when she released The Kiss Quotient. Her novels champion neurodivergent protagonists, and she specializes in the impossible love trope, similar to Hoover. Be sure to also check out The Bride Test and The Heart Principle.