13 Baby Names Inspired By Ginny & Georgia

Family drama? Check. Secrets? Double check. Naming inspo? That too!
Ginny & Georgia is finally back for Season 2, and the complex dynamics between the mother-daughter duo have only gotten, well, more complex. But between the fights, secrets, and ties that hold this family together, something else stands out: the names! Keep reading for inspiration.
Courtesy of Netflix
Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) is a lot, but her state-inspired name is impossible not to like. Although it means “farmer,” it gives Southern sophisticate. Plus, it comes with the nickname “Peach.”
Sophie G./Netflix