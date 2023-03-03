Perfect for your little future Pogue (or Kook? ~shrug~).
Even with all the drama, Netflix’s Outer Banks makes living in the OBX look like a dream — the laidback North Carolina lifestyle mixes flawlessly with the treasure-hunting adventures of the show’s teens. If you want to ensure your kid has a moniker worthy of the Pogues, check out this list of Outer Banks-inspired baby names.
Netflix
Adding “B” to the end of John instantly updates the classic name for the modern era. If you want to get even more creative, go with Booker, John B’s middle name. Booker means “scribe,” and while the leader of the Pogues is more into surfing than books, he is a natural leader who is wise beyond his years.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix