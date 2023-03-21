Channel Your Inner Roy With These 11 Succession-Inspired Baby Names

It’s time to put the fun in dysfunctional.
You don’t have to be the head of Waystar Royco to know that picking a baby name is a big deal. This one single word will serve as a major jumping-off point to how your child identifies themselves in the world. Yes, a lot of power can come from a name — just ask the Roy family on Succession.
Macall B. Polay/HBO
These characters wield their family name like a weapon and use it to get what they want. Sure, most of them are horrible to their very core, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to rock a memorable moniker. What’s in a name? Let these Succession characters provide a little inspiration.
Macall B. Polay/HBO