Hey, Jack and Mel (er, and Charmaine) aren’t the only ones who might need a little baby naming inspo.
Virgin River Season 4 is officially available to binge, bringing even more romantic drama to enjoy. And with both Mel and Charmaine pregnant, babies are top of mind. So, why not lean into that? If you’re an expectant fan, mull over these names inspired by Virgin River.
Our leading guy, Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson), bears a classic one-syllable name that never goes out of style. Of English origin, it means “God is gracious.”
Netflix