It seems like just a few years ago celebrities were applauded for showing up on talk shows six weeks after having a baby showing off a body that looked like it had never been pregnant or given birth. Now, more and more celeb moms are being real about what the post-birth months and years look like, showing candid and body-positive posts that are hard evidence about the necessary ease of “bouncing back.”

And now Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi has taken it to the next level with a postpartum video that features the infamous disposable hospital underwear that women everywhere love and hate.

“My fav outfit I’ve ever worn to date,” she wrote. “My Postpartum look: Greasy hair, adult diapers, chapped lips, a glowing smile, love in my eyes, a beaming heart and a body that gave me the most beautiful gift, my baby boy. “

“I’ve never been more grateful, more proud and more confident in my skin — thank you body for all that you can do and continue to do,” she concluded. “For all that you KNOW to do.”

In the video, she’s holding her newborn son and swaying back and forth. In the background, a clip of Denzel Washington speaking about his late mother plays.

“A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially their first son, is a mother's last true love," the recording shares.

Grimaldi welcomed her baby, Winston Franco Wolfe, at the end of September, the day before her 35th birthday.

“Nothing will beat my 35th birthday! Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!”

She shares the baby with her partner, businessman Josh Wolfe. They were married in 2021. Grimaldi won Season 21 of The Bachelor and got engaged to Nick Viall on the season finale — only to call it off 5 months after the show aired.

This isn’t the first time she’s been real about becoming a mom. Just one example? When she shared an Instagram reel of her labor and delivery, she included a picture of herself eating a big sandwich right after the birth.

Grimaldi joins a growing list of celebrities opening up about the joys and horrors of postpartum mesh underwear. Chrissy Teigen posted an epic photo of herself in said underwear holding then-newborn Miles. And body positivity champion and model Ashley Graham got extremely honest with both pictures of her post-baby body and her experiences as a new mom that she wasn’t hearing about otherwise.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she quipped alongside a bathroom selfie.

Here’s to mesh underwear and being real about what it’s really like to bring new life into the world.