How do you combine America’s former pastime, baseball, with America’s latest pastime, watching TV? Easy. You watch baseball movies. Not all baseball movies are geared towards kids, however, and even the ones that aren’t all good. So, we curated a list of the absolute best movies about baseballs the whole family will love. Have you seen these awesome contributions to sports films?

Baseball is one of those sports where it doesn’t really matter if you play it or not. It’s as American as apple pie and literally everywhere you look. Whether you glimpse a game on TV or see a few kids playing catch, we’ve all been exposed to this sport in one way or another. So, even if you can’t pitch a ball, everyone loves a feel-good film, which is the hallmark of every great baseball flick.

1. The Rookie (G)

Starring: Dennis Quaid

A professional baseball player-turned-coach returns to chasing his dreams. This one is rated G, so we’ll just let you guess on how it ends.

2. The Sandlot (PG)

Starring: Thomas Guiry, Patrick Renna

This movie was everything to any American who was a kid in the early ’90s. It’s like Stand By Me, but way less depressing. And isn’t it time to introduce your babes to Smalls, Yeah-Yeah, Squints, Ham and the gang?

3. Airbud: Seventh Inning Fetch (G)

Starring: Shooter, Shaq, Sniper, Dakota and Tango

Another great addition to the Airbud line. This time Buddy helps a high school baseball team and attempts to evade dognappers.

4. Rookie of the Year (PG)

Starring: Gary Busey, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Daniel Stern

When a middle school kid is involved in a freak accident, his baseball skills go from average to amazing. He’s soon drafted to the Chicago Cubs and typical coming of age drama ensues.

5. Field of Dreams (PG)

Starring: Kevin Costner

An Iowa farmer hears a voice giving him very simple advice, “If you build it, he will come.” Upon turning part of his cornfield into a baseball diamond, he’s visited by the 1919 Chicago White Sox.

6. Ed (PG)

Starring: Matt LeBlanc

Honestly, what more is there to say than, “Another chance to see Matt LeBlanc act alongside a chimp?”

7. A League Of Their Own (PG)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Madonna, Gena Davis

In the words of Tom Hanks, “There’s no crying in baseball!” and there’s not much diversity in baseball movies either. This one, though, is for the gals. There are actually a few moments that seem questionable for a PG movie, so you might want to re-screen it, first. However, this is an all-time favorite for many women across the globe.

8. A Mile In His Shoes (PG)

Starring: Dean Cain

“A Mile In His Shoes” is centered around a lead character with Asperger’s Syndrome. Know an Aspie who needs a confidence boost? This is the way to go.

9. Perfect Game (PG)

Starring: Ed Asner, Patrick Duffy

An oldie but a goodie. This feel-good film comes with a message on sportsmanship and the concept of teamwork. It does a bit of preaching, but it’s worth the cheese for just how sweet the film is.

10. Angels In The Outfield (PG)

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Danny Glover

Perhaps the ultimate baseball movie? In case you forgot the premise, actual Heavenly angels come to Earth to coach actual Anaheim Angels to the World Series in hopes of helping a foster kid reunite with his family. It doesn’t get any more wholesome than that.

11. Hardball (PG-13)

Starring: Keanu Reeves

This is basically the baseball version of “Mighty Ducks.” Also: Keanu Reeves.