Whoops, Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Backed A Lamborghini Into A Parked Car

Samuel Garner Affleck might not have a driver’s license, but that didn’t stop the 10-year-old from testing out his driving skills. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 10-year-old son hopped behind the wheel of an idling yellow Lamborghini Urus, a $230,000 luxury SUV, on Sunday, put the car in reverse and “made contact” with a white BMW, worth roughly $200,000.

The incident happened at 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental dealership in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ, who obtained video of the expensive fender bender. Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez were looking at cars on Sunday, and Samuel came along for the ride. As an employee explains something to Jen, who is typing away on her phone, Samuel eyes the car.

Then, Ben lets Samuel get into the driver’s seat of the Lambo. Jen hops in the backseat as Ben reaches in over his son, pops out, and keeps his hands on the hood of the car. Then the car revs and jerks back into the white BMW.

The unlicensed kiddo quickly hops out of the car to inspect possible damage. Affleck then comforts his son with a hug and gets into a lengthy conversation with the rental dealership employee. A rep for Ben told TMZ that “there was no damage and everyone’s ok.”

Despite the video evidence, an employee from 777 Exotics told the outlet that “there was no accident and the cars were just parked really close together,” which is true, but doesn’t explain why the 10-year-old looked for damage. It also doesn’t explain the somewhat startled look on the employee’s face.

It should probably go without saying, but it’s in the best interest and safety of everyone to not let underage kids without a driver’s license behind the wheel of a running car. IF a kid wants to drive, take them to bumper cars. It’s safer and way less expensive.

You can watch the whole saga below: