My 5-year-old has an allowance. She gets $2 weekly for feeding the dog and tidying her room. I’ve truly seen a difference in how she sees money and toys or other fun things at the store. She saved up about $20, and when we went to the store to scope out what she could buy, she was so picky. Nothing was truly worth her hard-earned chore money, and I love that!

We ended up leaving with nothing, and she’s saving up even more. It’s a slow start, but I enjoy teaching her about the value of honest work and money.

Celebrities like Ben Affleck feel a similar way!

A new clip of Affleck is going viral thanks to his on-point, four-word response to his son, who wanted to buy a pair of expensive sneakers — $6,000 Nike Air Dior shoes, to be exact. Affleck is gaining major points for being so straightforward with his son!

In the original clip, shown on Today with Jenna & Friends, Affleck and his son, Samuel, 13, are browsing some sneakers. Affleck shares Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“That’s a lot of lawns you got to mow there!” Affleck jokes. “You like those because they’re expensive...”

“No, they’re tough!” Samuel responds. “I always said they look good!”

When Samuel replied with, “We have the money,” and Affleck said, “I have the money! You’re broke!”

After Affleck implied that Samuel would need to work for the shoes, suddenly, the shoes weren’t really worth it. Funny how that works!

When asked about the viral clip by Today guest host Andy Cohen, Affleck continued, “Those sneakers are $6,000 dollars, what are you talking about? What are you going to do, mow lawns?”

He added, “You love your kids and you want to do everything for them, but I think you do them a disservice by not connecting, ‘You want something meaningful, you have to work for that.’”

Users totally loved Affleck’s response and commented on his very real parenting moment.

One person said, “‘I’m rich, you’re not,’ is actually a great way to raise your children.”

Another viewer added, “THIS. I grew up in a very wealthy family. We got perks of that money… but it was NOT our money. We had to work for OUR OWN money.”