Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Who’s Better In Bed: Ben Affleck or Brad Pitt

Actor and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow took a walk down memory lane recently when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Host Alex Cooper grilled the mom of two on her former flames, noting her “stacked roster” and how they compared chemistry-wise on and off screen.

Including who was better in bed.

She even revealed which of her former co-stars she had “love of your life” chemistry with and who was better in the bedroom.

Alex Cooper couldn’t control her giggles while introducing a game she called “Brad or Ben” — a game where Paltrow was asked a series of questions, getting her take on who was better at what between former loves Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Before the game even got started, Paltrow immediately blurted out, “Brad.”

Paltrow and Pitt met while filming the movie Seven in 1994 and started dating shortly afterward. They dated for two years before getting engaged in December 1996. However, the pair never made it down the aisle and broke off the engagement after six months.

Paltrow and Affleck dated on and off from 1997 to 2000.

As Cooper began to grill Paltrow with questions, it became clear that Pitt was going to come out on top.

Paltrow admitted that Pitt was more romantic and had a better sense of style while Affleck was more likely to make her laugh. Affleck also was the more argumentative of the two.

She defended both and claimed neither was “very vain” or “high maintenance.”

“I’m not attracted to guys who are like looking in the mirror the whole time,” said Paltrow. “You need a little scruff. Although Ben did have, like, a mirror face that he would throw at the mirror.”

Both, she added, were “good kissers.”

Cooper dropped the biggest bomb and asked who was better in bed. “That is really hard,” Paltrow answered.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

“Because Brad was the sort of like, major chemistry love-of-your-live kind of like — at the time, you know. And then, like, Ben was like technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this. Am I blushing?”

“Holy f*ck. God bless J.Lo and everything she’s getting over there,” Cooper joked.

Paltrow admitted to having “major love at first sight” with Pitt while first working with Pitt on Seven. Though the two ended their engagement, she insists he is a great person. “He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot,” Paltrow said.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma/Getty Images

Cooper also played a friendly game of “F*ck, Marry, Kill” with Paltrow where she was asked to choose between Pitt, Affleck and her ex-husband — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She was married to Martin from 2003 to 2014.

“Wow,” said Paltrow. “Well obviously I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life. So, I would do that all again. Hmm, but ‘Kill’ is such a hard-core … I think Brad. And then Ben, yeah. God Bless him.”

“Wow,” replied Cooper. “God bless him. God bless him and his Dunkin’ Donuts.”