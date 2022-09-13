Ben Stiller brought his daughter as his plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards, and no one can get over how much 20-year-old Ellie Stiller looks like her mom.

The duo hit the red carpet in sleek all-black formal attire, and Ella was beaming with pride for her dad as they moved through interviews before finding their seats inside. While there’s a dash of Ben in her features, it is hard not to see that the 20-year-old really is Christine Taylor’s younger doppelganger.

Ben wore a classic black suit and matching bow tie, while Ella opted for a strapless, floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. When interviewed by E! News, the pair were relaxed and laughing, and Ella shared, “We’re having fun.”

The Meet The Fockers actor was nominated for both directing and producing the hit Apple TV show Severance. The show received an impressive 14 nominations, and they took home two, winning Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition For A Series.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

When asked how being an actor helps be a better director or producer, Stiller shared, “I think as an actor you feel the vulnerability. Acting is weird, it’s hard, and hopefully, as a director, I have a little bit of a sense of what actors are going through, So I try to empathize and understand that sometimes, you know, it’s not easy to do that.” He ended by joking, “I don't know, I don’t know what I’m doing, really,” and Ella began to laugh.

When asked if there was a potential for Ella to join the Severance cast, the proud dad responded, “Oh man, definitely.”

Ella responded by gushing about her dad, “I am so proud, it’s like my favorite show! I’m obsessed.”

Can these two get any cuter?!