Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Celebrated Her Late Dad At Her Wedding With A Special Party Favor

It’s incredibly hard to face holidays and family events after the loss of a beloved family member. But these same get-togethers can also be places of healing and celebration. That seemed to be the case this past weekend, when Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s oldest daughter, wed her partner, creative director Andy Kabel, in Tulum, Mexico.

A large group of family of friends gathered for the ceremony, including Aubrey’s sister Lara and the girls’ stepmother and Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo. While the focus was of course on the happy couple, it seems like Bob was on everyone’s minds — and the celebration included nods to the late comedian so that he would be remembered and present.

Specifically, the couple greeted guests with fresh coconuts as well as shots of tequila and lime wedges, and provided party-goers with cigars, one of Saget’s special indulgences.

“Saluting Bob with his favorite things… A good cigar,” Rizzo wrote of her late husband on Instagram stories, posting a picture of her and a few friends enjoying a smoke.

Friends Jennifer Finnigan and Jonathan Silverman also posted pictures and remembrances of Saget, along with joy about the union.

“Quick trip to #Tulum with my honey @jonnysilverman to celebrate our dear friend’s wedding,” Finnigan wrote. “We’ve spent every day reminiscing, laughing, and crying about Bob…. whom we all lost 10 months ago. Being surrounded by the people he loved most in the world has been so healing and bonding. Never was a man so collectively adored, and so desperately missed. He’s been everywhere this weekend….appearing in rainbows and signs and symbols. We feel ya Bob. We know you’re here. We miss you and love you.”

The rest of the wedding was a tropical event, filled with breezy dresses and bare feet along with dancing in the sand. The bride wore a simple off-the-shoulder white wedding gown while the groom wore a tan suit, and they married under the shade of palm branches.

Lara Saget captured and shared the moment.

Saget died suddenly in January, after he was discovered in a hotel room after a show. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head. He not only left behind Rizzo and Aubrey, but also two younger daughters, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 29. In addition, he was mourned by an expansive comedy community as well as millions of fans.

This isn’t the first wedding where he was missed and honored. When fellow Full House colleague Jodi Sweetin married earlier this year, John Stamos wore one of Bob’s signature styles — a simple black button-down shirt — by accident. He changed his shirt at the last minute, into a shirt of Bob’s that Kelly Rizzo had given him.

"It was this black button up that Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button up on. So, [he] was there in his weird little way," Stamos said.

Here’s to finding small ways to keep our loved one’s memories and spirit alive even after they’ve gone.