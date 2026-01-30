It probably comes as little surprise that the editors of Scary Mommy are a bunch of bookworms. On lunch breaks, after bedtime, sitting in the car rider line, and sometimes into truly unhinged hours of the night — you can almost always count on us to have our noses shoved into some dog-eared pages or staring at the soft light of a Kindle screen. So, we decided to turn our passion into a monthly series spotlighting what we’ve read and loved recently.

Each month’s roundup will include a mix of brand-new releases, soon-to-be-released titles, and a few older books that finally made their way off our TBR piles and deserve more spotlight. So, without further ado, here’s what we’re genuinely excited about right now. Sorry (but not sorry) in advance for how much the stack on your nightstand is about to grow!

The Names by Florence Knapp 'The Names' by Florence Knapp $18 See on Amazon “Warning: This book features domestic violence. If you're OK with that, proceed to immediately read The Names. It's written as three ‘what ifs,’ a sliding doors-type situation of what happens if different choices are made. It's beautifully written, thought-provoking, and just a lovely meditation on life and choice and why we are who we are. I can't recommend it enough.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

New! Buried Treasure by Nick Greenberg 'Buried Treasure' by Nick Greenberg $18.95 See on Amazon “I love good dogs, I love good food, and I love a good thriller. This book combines all three into a really delightful romp through the apparently cutthroat world of... truffles. Our hero, Danny Pasko, is a Cincinnati musician living a modest life before his golden retriever unearths a sought-after truffle. Finding these fungi starts to turn into a lucrative side quest, until Danny gets told to cease and desist by centuries-old (and fiercely protective-slash-territorial) truffle fraternities. Original and entertaining.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Loved One by Alisha Muharrar 'Loved One' by Alisha Muharrar $32 See on Amazon “This was my favorite book of the month. It's about a woman who finds out one of her best and oldest friends dies in a senseless accident — and is then charged with getting his most meaningful possessions back from an ex-girlfriend who lives across the world. This is a book about friendship, grief, love, and understanding, by one of the writers of the TV show Hacks. It's beautifully written, funny, and heartbreaking.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Conform by Ariel Sullivan 'Conform' by Ariel Sullivan $32 $25.60 See on Amazon Sale “Hunger Games meets Handmaid’s Tale in this dystopian debut! I was on the edge of my seat and could not stop reading this book. Plus, there was a little romance sprinkled in, which didn't hurt. The second installment in this series comes out this year.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

*New! Second Life by Amanda Hess 'Second Life' by Amanda Hess $19 See on Amazon *Releases on May 5 “This book has been on my TBR since reading an interview Amanda did for Romper last year. I think we're all evaluating our relationships with our phones more than ever, between reports of Grok's AI producing naked photos of children and the fact that we can't open any social media app without seeing traumatizing video and images. Second Life is Hess' reckoning with the role of technology in her life through the lens of getting pregnant and raising a child with a medical difference, and it's hitting extremely close to home for me.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The Merge by Grace Walker 'The Merge' by Grace Walker $28 $21.65 See on Amazon Sale “It's the dystopian future and the government has decided that the best way to control the population and save resources is by forcing people to merge consciousnesses with someone else, so that they take up one body instead of two. For Amelia, that means merging with her mom, who suffers from dementia. Will she decide to merge to save her mom, even if it means she might put herself in danger? And is there more going on with this program than it seems on the surface?” — Sarah Aswell

There Are Rivers In The Sky by Elif Shafak 'There Are Rivers In The Sky' by Elif Shafak $19 $13.87 See on Amazon Sale “Looking for a big old epic that spans three timelines and a few centuries? I found a good one for you. This chonky novel follows three very different people: A British historian in the 1800s, a water researcher living on a houseboat in London in modern times, and a little girl named Narin whose homeland in Turkey is being destroyed. I learned a lot about history, water, and the Mesopotamian region, and the stories weave together so well!” — Sarah Aswell

Brain on Fire by Susannah Cahalan 'Brain on Fire' by Susannah Cahalan $16.95 $9.96 See on Amazon Sale “I love a health memoir, and this one, written by a veteran reporter who experienced a rare form of encephalitis, did not disappoint. Cahalan interviewed her family, friends, coworkers, and physicians to piece together the month she can't remember, during which she experienced hallucinations, violent outbursts, seizures, and catatonia.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle

*New! It's Not Her by Mary Kubica 'It's Not Her' by Mary Kubica $34 See on Amazon *Releases on Feb. 3 “Mary Kubica is on her TENTH mystery/thriller, and if you loved her last one, She's Not Sorry, her latest one will resonate. Set in the North Woods of Wisconsin, a mysterious double murder leaves one woman wondering how something like this could happen.” — Katie Garrity

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due 'The Reformatory' by Tananarive Due $19.99 $11.80 See on Amazon Sale “I put off reading this for a while because I had been warned by friends that it would wreck me. And it did. But it’s also one of the best books I’ve read, and one that I feel like should 100% be on everyone’s TBR. Set in Jim Crow-era Florida, it follows 12-year-old Robbie Stephens Jr., who gets sentenced to a segregated reform school for kicking a wealthy landowner’s son in defense of his sister. It’s haunting in every sense of the word.” — Julie Sprankles

*New! Run For The Hills by Kevin Wilson 'Run for the Hills' by Kevin Wilson $17.99 See on Amazon *Releases on May 26 “I am a Kevin Wilson completist, and his newest book is just as delightful as all of his others: funny, quirky, and with great characters. This slim novel tells the story of four half-siblings who have all been abandoned by the same father and their cross-country road trip to find out why their dad can't seem to stay.” — Sarah Aswell

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee 'Pachinko' by Min Jin Lee $21.99 $11.28 See on Amazon Sale “This historical fiction masterpiece spans multiple generations of a Korean family that immigrates to Japan searching for a better life. I knew it was good, but this sat on my shelf for years because of its size. I'm so glad I finally read it, it is really wonderful, filled with great characters, history, and love.” — Sarah Aswell

Which one are you reading first?