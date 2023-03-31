10 Books To Read If You Can’t Get Enough Of Yellowjackets

It’s time to head back into the wilderness. After a long wait, the second season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets premiered on March 24, and fans finally get to check back in with Shauna, Taissa, Misty, and Nat (and, well, Lottie).

In case you missed it, the series follows the adult version of a group of high school soccer players whose plane crashed in the remote wilderness on the way to a tournament. The show toggles back and forth between their adult and high school selves, showing their fight for survival as they await rescue. Although we know at least some of the girls get saved, even the survivors are left with the haunting recollections of what happened during their time in the wilderness.

Let me queue up my best Stefon voice as I tell you this series has a little bit of everything. There’s drama, mystery, murders, and a potential cult – and that’s just Season 1. And, if you can’t get enough of the themes behind the thrilling series, we have a few books you’ll want to add to your reading list ASAP.

01 Lord of the Flies by William Golding Amazon 'Lord of the Flies' $9.99 See On Amazon The story of Yellowjackets draws heavily from the plot of the classic 1954 novel Lord of the Flies, making it a must-read for any fan of the show. Written by Nobel Prize-winning author William Golding, the novel tells the story of a stranded group of schoolboys who have survived a plane crash on an uncharted island. When they first find themselves stranded, they celebrate their newfound freedom outside the reach of adults, rules, or civilization. However, their lawless society quickly turns into something else entirely. Lines get drawn, groups form, and the coming-of-age tale quickly turns into a horror story. Sound familiar?

02 What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall Amazon 'What Lies in the Woods' $24.36 See On Amazon A 22-year-old tragedy has bonded three childhood friends for life. As a young girl, Naomi Shaw survived a brutal attack, and the attacker was captured and sentenced based on the testimony of herself and friends Cassidy and Olivia. However, the three girls have a secret — and decades later, Olivia wants to tell the truth. But there are others who want to make sure this secret stays hidden… no matter what.

03 Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors by Piers Paul Read Amazon 'Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors' $8.99 See On Amazon The recounting of this true story served as partial inspiration for Yellowjackets. In 1972, an Uruguayan Air Force plane carrying a team of rugby players crashed in the Andes Mountains. After ten weeks stranded, only 16 of the 45 passengers were found alive. Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors tells the story of what happened during those 10 weeks as the passengers tried to survive a horrific situation.

04 Beauty Queens by Libba Bray Amazon 'Beauty Queens' $8.59 See On Amazon A group of teen girls competing for the Miss Teen Dream Pageant are met with a terrifying situation — having to fight for survival when their plane crash lands on a deserted island. But don’t let the plot summary fool you for this one. It’s told through a darkly comedic lens that gives it a bit more levity than other options on this list.

05 Final Girls by Riley Sager Amazon 'Final Girls' $12.78 See On Amazon A decade ago, Quincy Carpenter was the only survivor of a terrifying tragedy. The event led her to become a member of a club no one would want to be part of — “the Final Girls.” As Quincy begins to move on with her life, she learns that someone is targeting the members of the Final Girls. In an effort to save herself and the others, Quincy needs to get to the bottom of what is happening and figure out the truth behind the events from 10 years ago.

06 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Amazon 'Reckless Girls' $13.84 See On Amazon Six twentysomethings visit Meroe Island, a nearly deserted island with a storied history. While the group is looking to take in a relaxing vacation far away from civilization, that option goes out the window when one person goes missing and another turns up dead. The thriller will draw you in with its murder mystery and leave you guessing until the end.

07 In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware Amazon 'In a Dark, Dark Wood' $9.39 See On Amazon From and island to a cozy English countryside, In a Dark, Dark Wood follows writer Leonora, who gets invited to a weekend away with friends. The time away with friends brings secrets and revelations to the surface, though, along with the startling realization that the friends are not alone in the woods.

08 The River at Night by Erica Ferencik Amazon 'The River at Night' $16.99 See On Amazon Winifred Allen and her three best friends decide to take a girls’ trip in the remote Allagash Wilderness, which (as you may have guessed) does not turn out as planned. A freak accident leaves all three women stranded, away from their rafting excursion and everything they need for survival. As the women fight to escape from a dire fate, the three friends are forced to confront secrets, putting their friendship and lives to the ultimate test.

09 The Troop by Nick Cutter Amazon 'The Troop' $14.99 See On Amazon Another wilderness survival story, but this one brings in another horror element. Scoutmaster Tim Riggs brings his troop of boys into the Canadian wilderness for a camping trip, but they meet with something very unexpected — an intruder carrying a bioengineered disease. The discovery leads to a fight for survival in every sense of the word. Definitely a pick for those that enjoy the more horrific elements of Yellowjackets.

10 The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey Amazon 'The Quarry Girls' $11.99 See On Amazon It’s 1977 in Minnesota, and best friends Heather and Brenda have a secret. Girls have started going missing in their town, and Heather fears their secret may hold the key to finding out the cause. With the police reluctant to investigate, Heather begins to search on her own — with the fear she may be the next one to go missing.

Have fun with these thrilling reads, and make sure to head over to the Scary Mommy Book Club to discuss!