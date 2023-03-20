Unless your name is Hannibal Lecter, cannibalism probably isn’t something you’re into. Hopefully. And yet, a show about cannibalism? Well, thanks to the Showtime hit series Yellowjackets, that’s proving to be a form of television audiences are insatiable over. The story centers around a group of teenage girls and the lengths they go to in order to survive after their plane crashes in the middle of nowhere. Spending 19 months in the wilderness proves to be no easy feat. Not everyone survives, and those who do are forever changed by what happened out in those woods — much of which still remains a mystery to viewers (though we have a good idea about the, um, extreme measures some of the girls opted to take during that time).

Needless to say, this is certainly not a show for the faint of heart. But if dark, edgy dramas with equal amounts of mystery and bloodshed are your cup of tea, you’ll be happy to know that there are a ton of great TV shows like Yellowjackets out there that’ll leave you entertained or disturbed, or maybe a little bit of both.

The second season of Yellowjackets is set to kick off on March 24, but if you’re in the market for a new series with similar, survival-style undertones, here are a few options to sink your teeth into in the meantime.

1. Hannibal (2013-2015)

It would be downright criminal to discuss the topic of cannibalism without mentioning the man most notoriously linked with the act. This former NBC series focused on the early days of Hannibal Lecter’s life, before his imprisonment and his complicated friendship with Will Graham — the man who would one day put him behind bars. Mads Mikkelsen does a brilliant job of somehow being simultaneously charming and terrifying, showcasing Lector’s horrifying exploits in such a calm and composed manner that you almost forget the horrible things he’s actually doing. Almost.

2. Lost (2004-2010)

Sure, this one doesn’t involve eating other people, but a bunch of plane crash survivors getting stranded on an island that seems to possess mystical-like elements does have a familiar ring to it, don’t you think? Then there are the classic flashbacks/flashforward sequences that have become pretty popular among shows today. Lost changed the game when it came to survival-type shows, which makes this a definite must-see.

3. The Last of Us (2023)

Based on the 2013 video game of the same name, this series dives headfirst into the aftermath of a global pandemic. In this post-apocalyptic world, it’s every man, woman, child, and fungus for themselves, and any day could be your last. Admittedly, watching The Last of Us can be fairly stressful (we don’t suggest getting too attached to any character), but it’s one of the most talked-about shows on the internet right now and is guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat.

4. The Wilds (2020-2022)

What happens when you take a group of teenage girls and strand them on a remote island? That’s the question this series seeks to answer by taking the concept of social experimentation to a whole new level. There are also numerous flashbacks throughout each episode to help viewers better understand each character and their lives before the plane crash. When it comes to finding a show similar to Yellowjackets, it doesn’t get much closer than this.

5. The 100 (2014-2020)

A group of "troubled" juveniles get sent back to Earth 97 years after the planet was destroyed to see if the world is once again inhabitable. This CW series ran for seven seasons and offered the perfect blend of post-apocalyptic drama, teenage angst, and dystopian hijinks. Not to mention, the added element of space provides a unique sci-fi vibe that some other survival shows lack. It's gripping, fun, and unpredictable — all in all, a must-see for any Yellowjackets fan.

