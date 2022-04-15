It is no secret that Bridgerton features some incredible instrumental covers of popular music. In Season 2 alone, the Regency romance made period music out of hits like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Robyn’s “Dancing on my Own.”

But it’s something else entirely to see the cast of the successful Netflix series dancing to actual pop music tracks in full costume. In a behind-the-scenes clip originally shared by Bridgerton choreographer Jack Murphy, cast members including Simone Ashley (Kate), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina) can be seen breaking it down to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” in a routine Murphy crafted to help boost the crew’s mood during long shoots.

They truly look like family as they boogie down to the 1979 song.

The cast of Bridgerton dancing to “We Are Family.”

Actor Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton on the show, recently revealed that the cast would dance to the song “to bring everyone’s energy levels back up.”

“It was Jonathan Bailey who asked the choreographer, Jack Murphy, if we could have a more modern dance that we could do on set,” Newton told Insider.

You can see the joy in the video as the group, alongside Murphy, dance and recite the classic lyrics, “We are family / I got all my sisters and me / We are family / So get up everybody and sing!”

Murphy, who also worked on Season 1 of the Shonda Rhimes produced show, told London theater company Stratford East last year that movement brings out people’s true personalities.

“It is through the practice of movement that we open up the possibility of information flowing freely from the inside-out and the outside-in,” he said. “This state enables the actor to give way to the imagination.”

It’s clear the Bridgerton cast knows how to have fun, and keep us entertained while doing so. Now, we patently await Season 3...