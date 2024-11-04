Despite being born in the United States, I grew up with quite a bit of British culture. My mom and grandparents are originally from England, and that heritage seeped into my childhood in the form of Jammie Dodgers, Mr. Bean, and Wallace and Gromit. I grew up with grandparents showing me what British television they could, often by way of grainy VHS tapes or whatever was being shown on BBC America (I’m really aging myself here).

Nowadays, watching television from across the pond is quite a bit easier due to streaming services that give us easy access to the shows that Great Britain has to offer. For me, the soothing sounds of English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh accents have become a comfort to watch, and I’ve developed more than a few favorites to tune in for. These are my top picks from Great Britain (as well as nearby Ireland!) that you can watch now.

The Best British Series

Taskmaster

During the first few weeks of my daughter’s life, my husband and I needed a mindless show to binge. Enter Taskmaster. Each season, the British game show compiles a group of comedians, actors, and other personalities and asks them to complete a series of absurd tasks set by the Taskmaster, Greg Davies. The results are sometimes brilliant, sometimes absurd, and always hilarious. And with all series streaming for free on YouTube in the U.S., it’s also incredibly easy for anyone to watch!

Stream Taskmaster on YouTube

Ghosts

The U.S. is known for importing plenty of British television and making an Americanized version (sometimes with success, sometimes very much not). While an American version of Ghosts is currently airing, I recommend the original British version that inspired the CBS series. In the story, a young couple inherits a crumbling estate only to realize it's haunted by some century-spanning ghosts (and only the girlfriend can see them!). The series follows the group as they all learn to co-exist.

Stream Ghosts on Paramount+

Derry Girls

Heading over to Northern Ireland, Derry Girls follows a group of teenagers in the '90s during the Troubles. Despite the politically tumultuous setting, the high school comedy is filled with laughs as the group navigates high school. And look out for Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington from Bridgerton in a very different role!

Stream Derry Girls on Netflix

The Great British Bake Off

If a weighted blanket was a show, it would be The Great British Bake Off. While technically a competition show for amateur bakers, the series is done with such kindness and coziness that watching it feels like a warm hug. Come for the delicious-looking treats, but stay for the personalities and backstories of each delightful contestant (not to mention the hosts!).

Stream The Great British Bake Off on Netflix

Would I Lie to You?

One type of television that the British have perfected is a panel show, where a group of rotating comedians participate in some kind of game or commentary. Would I Lie to You features celebrity guests who tell outrageous stories, and the opposing team must determine whether they're telling the truth.

Stream Would I Lie to You? on Britbox

Call the Midwife

This drama about a group of midwives in the 1950s spans decades, blending historical issues with heartwarming and heartbreaking stories. You'll fall in love with the characters — and likely say a silent thank you for the medical advancements we've seen in the past 70+ years.

Stream Call the Midwife on Netflix

Bad Sisters

While this dramedy is set in Ireland (so very much not Great Britain), it’s such a fantastic watch that it deserves a shout-out. The Dublin-based series follows the five Garvey sisters, specifically after the abusive, controlling husband of one of the women dies unexpectedly. The death lands the sisters in the middle of a life insurance investigation, bringing viewers through multiple timelines to get to the bottom of the mysterious death.

Stream Bad Sisters on Apple TV+

Trying

British series have a way of making me laugh and cry simultaneously, and Trying is a prime example. The series follows Nikki and Jason, a couple who have struggled with conceiving a child. The episodes follow the two as they navigate the challenges of the adoption process to expand their family.

Stream Trying on Apple TV+

Fleabag

Even if you haven't seen Fleabag, you've likely already heard of it. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created and stars in the series following the unnamed character as she navigates love and loss (often while breaking the fourth wall). Personally, I've rewatched the show multiple times (two words: Hot Priest).

Stream Fleabag on Prime Video

Catastrophe

Set in London, an American man and an Irish woman have a brief fling that results in an unexpected pregnancy. While best classified as a rom-com, the comedy provides an honest look at relationships and parenthood (the good, the bad, and the ugly).

Stream Catastrophe on Prime Video

Sex Education

This teen comedy is worthy of Gen Z but enjoyable for all ages, including my millennial self. Teenager Otis starts his own sex therapy clinic at school, bringing a wealth of knowledge on the subject due to his mother's job as a sex therapist. While I love watching this as an adult, the frank discussion of sexuality makes me jealous that this wasn't a show available when I was growing up as a teenager (we just had thirty-somethings playing teenagers instead).

Stream Sex Education on Netflix

Brassic

Taking place in Northern England, Brassic follows a group of friends who are constantly coming up with ways to make money through petty crimes. While the story leans more towards a drama, the banter and camaraderie between the characters is often hilarious and always endearing.

Stream Brassic on Peacock

Downton Abbey

If you haven’t already watched Downton Abbey, where have you been?! The period drama follows the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 1900s, and has led to several series and two movies. Many of the plots lean into straight soap opera but with a classy setting, posh accents, and Maggie Smith to give it a higher-class feel.

Stream Downton Abbey on Prime Video

The IT Crowd

For a truly slapstick option, this sitcom follows the very dysfunctional IT department of a company, along with its over-the-top boss. Look out for the breakout role of Chris O'Dowd, who would go on to play Kristen Wiig's love interest in Bridesmaids.

Stream The IT Crowd on Pluto TV

Doctor Who

We can't talk about British television without mentioning the iconic Doctor Who. While the series spans all the way back to the 1960s, you can watch the iterations from the early 2000s on HBO Max, with a new reboot available on Disney+. The show follows the Doctor, a time-traveling alien, and his sidekick. As someone who is not usually a sci-fi fan, I still managed to be drawn in by charismatic performances and innovative storylines. I ended up starting with the most recent series on Disney+ and was not disappointed.

Stream Doctor Who on HBO Max and Disney+

Happy streaming from across the pond!