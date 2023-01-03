Brody Jenner Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco

It looks like one of California’s notorious bachelors is finally ready to settle down. The 39-year-old confirmed on Instagram yesterday that he and his girlfriend, professional surfer Tiarah Blanco, are expecting their first child together. In the past, the DJ and reality star has been very adamant in saying he never wanted children, but it looks like times have changed for the soon-to-be dad.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” he began is post. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, shared a sweet video of him at an ultrasound appointment with Tia, with Jenner gushing, “Look at that little heart, you see it?” The technician plays the baby's heartbeat, and Brody responds, “whaaat?!”

The pair started dating back in April, with speculation that they met while surfing. Tia is a 25-year-old professional surfer, making a fourteen-year age gap between her and 39-year-old Brody.

The news came as a bit of a shock to the public, who watched Jenner on The Hills with his then-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, as they navigated really tough conversations surrounding starting having a family. While Carter was very insistent that she was ready for children, Brody held his ground when it came to his decision not to have kids, which resulted in a separation after five years together.

Circumstances change when it’s the right person, right?

Kaitlynn went on to meet her ‘forever’ quite quickly, a year after her separation from Jenner. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2021 and are currently pregnant with their second child.

Looks like they both got their happy ending!

Brody’s brother, Brandon, who has three children of his own, commented, “Welcome to the family, little one! We’ve got plenty of cousins waiting for you.”

Their mom joined in on the excitement, writing, “So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol, I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

The parents-to-be also got happy wishes from celebrity friends, like Tiesto, Mario Lopez, and The Hills co-star Heidi Montag, who shared, “Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!”

New year, new chapter, for Brody Jenner.