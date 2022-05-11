Kelly Clarkson 'Almost Cried' Over Her Nanny's Mother's Day Gift

Kelly Clarkson was given a priceless gift this Mother’s Day, and she’s still emotional about it. The singer and talk show host — who shares 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — was taken aback by a gesture from her children’s nanny on Sunday.

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids,” Clarkson told Extra at the American Song Contest finale on Monday. “So my nanny, I literally almost cried, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’”

“I almost broke down,” Clarkson added. “I was like, ‘What???’ I, literally, I had the best day. It was amazing. And I love her.”

Many parents know just how vital self-care is when you’re raising children, including Clarkson’s American Song Contest co-star Snoop Dogg, who chimed in, "No one understands how important time is.”

For his part, he gifted his wife of 25 years, Shante Broadus, a “Women’s Day” party with all her girlfriends. (Now that’s a gentleman.)

Kelly Clarkson and her kids River and Remington.

Time to herself meant so much to Clarkson, who has been through a lot over the last few years as she juggles work commitments and single motherhood.

Clarkson, 40, and her ex Blackstock were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2020. Their difficult divorce proceedings were finalized in August 2021, with Clarkson receiving primary custody of their kids. With The Kelly Clarkson Show, her music career, plus gigs on The Voice and American Song Contest, the “Because of You” singer admits having it all is never easy.

"Sometimes women don't rise," Clarkson, dressed in a robe and eye mask, said on her show earlier this year while home after a COVID-19 exposure. "Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken,” she added, half joking. “This is me broken.”

Clarkson knows honesty is the best policy, which is why her successful show will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot this fall.

“No one can take over for Ellen. It’s an iconic show,” Clarkson told the New York Times, adding that it’s like comparing herself to icons in the music world. “I’m never going to be Whitney Houston — I’m never going to be Cyndi Lauper, Reba or Trisha or Mariah. I’m going to be me. I think that’s fine. There’s room for everyone at the table.”