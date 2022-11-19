Cardi B Got Her Son's Name Tattooed On Her Face

Cardi B is a lot of things. A talented rapper. A fashion icon. A person who isn’t afraid to try new things. But, as her newest tattoo would suggest, it is being a mother that is truly one of Cardi’s most cherished roles.

On Thursday, the “WAP” rapper posted a photo on her Instagram showing off the tattoo she got in September for her son, Wave: a delicate script in rosy brown that reads “Wave” on her jawline.

Fans first got a glimpse at the new tattoo back in September when Cardi B’s hairstylist Luis Santana shared a video of Cardi on a tattoo bed getting inked along her jawline. “I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said later during an Instagram Live as she showed off the tattoo. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she said, showing off her bicep.

The rapper shared a photo on her Instagram on Thursday giving fans a clearer look at the new tattoo. She shared a snap on her Instagram Story of the ink, pulling back her hair with long lavender nails to show off the tattoo.

And the mother of two has been thinking about this new piece for quite some time. Back in January, the rapper tweeted, “Random but... I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face... I really want to do it!” Eight months later, she did it!

Cardi isn’t the only one getting tattoos for Kulture and Wave, though. Her husband, rapper Offset, also has tattoos for both of their children, along with his three other children from previous relationships.

Wave was born in September 2021, and the couple welcomed big sister Kulture in July 2018. But it doesn’t seem like they are going to stay a family of four, as Cardi’s hinted on wanting to have another baby. “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” the rapper admitted in a tweet in October 2022.