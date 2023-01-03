Catherine Zeta-Jones may play the mother of Jenny Ortega’s titular role on Wednesday, the smash Netflix hit, but she’s alleging that she already raised her very own Wednesday Addams in real life. The mother of two trolled her daughter, Carys, 19, on Instagram last month, and it went so viral that she’s now posted a part two.

The actress, who is currently playing the role of “Morticia” on the most recent spin-off of the Addams Family saga, shared a throwback video of young Carys in a school play, and it was definitely serving “creepy and unbothered” vibes. In the video, Carys is not participating in the show and is instead staring blankly into the crowd before making a disgruntled expression at the camera, complete with heaps of black eye makeup.

“Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you, my little rain cloud🖤.” she captioned the post.

Followers, of course, could not get enough of the drama, writing things like, “That death stare is [scarier] than Wednesday's,” and, “Her face at the end 😂 that’s some serious sass, and I am here for it.”

“That death stare at the end 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Such a typical teen expression. You’ve been preparing for this Morticia role for a long time lol,” another joked.

This week, Catherine blessed the world with round two of young Carys' confessions of a teenage drama queen (Wednesday edition), writing, “By popular demand!🤣my daughter Carys as a little girl, with WEDNESDAY sass! 🤣🤣.”

This time she dressed it up with a black and white filter and the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps playing in the background. This is the same song that was used in the now-viral dance sequence scene choreographed by Jenny Ortega.

Carys is seen repeatedly curling her fingers in a wicked witch kind of way and also shown laying down on the ground in a very “Wednesday” looking dress.

“It seems you’ve been preparing to play Morticia with your “Wednesday-like” daughter all your life,” a follower wrote.

“So are you Catherine, who plays Morticia? Or are you Morticia, who plays Catherine?” another commented.

The now almost 20-year-old Carys is still marching to the beat of her own drum, just with a little less eye makeup these days. But mom still calls her “my little rain cloud.”

Wednesday is now streaming its first season on Netflix.