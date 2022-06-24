These Celebrities Have Strong Words About The Roe V. Wade Reversal

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood in a 5-1-3 decision, dismantling the nearly 50-year precedent that protected abortion rights and allowed women access to safe and legal care.

Many celebrities and politicians reacted to the news on social media, sharing their anger, frustration and utter disgust with SCOTUS’ decision.

“They will never end abortion. Only safe abortion. This is not about life. It’s about control. Those motherf—kers,” Sophia Bush tweeted, adding in a follow-up, “America. Wake up. Stop saying ‘it won’t happen here.’ It is happening.”

Padma Lakshmi chimed in, as well, writing of the Court’s reversal, “The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them. This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve.

Read some celebrity reactions below.

Sophia Bush’s reaction.

President Obama spoke out.

Nancy Pelosi reacts.

Padma Lakshmi’s tweet.

The resolution in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, written by Justice Samuel Alito, mimicked the draft ruling leaked to Politico and published in early May. Fellow conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett supported the decision, while John Roberts wrote a separate concurrence and the liberal minority of justices — Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor — filed a joint dissent.

States will now be allowed to implement strict abortion restrictions that will affect countless pregnant women in myriad situations. The ruling does not end abortion rights entirely, though, as some states, including New York, California and Illinois, have vowed to protect abortion access. They will likely become a safe haven for those seeking the procedures who are financially able to travel.

“So yes, I am heartbroken,” Michelle Obama wrote in a statement, “for the teenage girl full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child's future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time.”

“When we don’t understand our history,” she added, “we are doomed to repeat its mistakes.”