It isn't controversial to say they don't make cartoon theme songs like they used to. Flashback to the 1980s and '90s, and think about the Thundercats intro, the outrageous Jem and The Holograms theme, or the lesser-known but still beloved Kidd Video opener. Sure, we've got some modern toe-tappers like the Bluey theme song, but nearly every animated theme from the '80s could have been a Top 40 hit on the radio.

Among those iconic jams was one unlikely concept that proved to be a huge hit. Thirty-five years ago, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers brought two classic Disney chipmunks from decades past into contemporary times — and gave us a theme song that's lived rent-free in your head since you were a kid.

From Cashews to Gumshoes

Chip and Dale debuted in a Disney short from 1943, nameless and sharing identical features for their first few escapades. Their main purpose was finding, storing, and eating nuts while outsmarting whoever tried to prevent that. This popular duo annoyed Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse across 23 shorts, but as Disney's animation studio languished during the '50s, Chip and Dale were sealed away in the vault with their other animated pals for three decades.

When Disney revived their back-catalog of cartoons for a new audience in the '80s, older characters got a second chance to shine. Instead of relying on their classic shenanigans, this returning ensemble was given a Reagonomics makeover: They got jobs. We may never know what it was like to sit in a pitch meeting and hear someone say, "Let's have Baloo from The Jungle Book deliver packages," and think it was a good idea, yet somehow it was.

Disney

Chip and Dale left the acorns behind and were repackaged as private investigators. Chip, clad in a bomber jacket with Indiana Jones fedora, and Dale, wearing Magnum, P.I.'s signature Hawaiian shirt, partnered with cheese-addicted Aussie powerhouse mouse Monterey Jack, sassy housefly Zipper, and the brilliant rodent mechanic Gadget, whose reputation precedes her. Together, this team solved mysteries that eluded human police while keeping foes like Fat Cat and Rat Capone in check.

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers premiered as a weekly series on The Disney Channel on March 4, 1989. By September, it was in syndication alongside other Disney toons like DuckTales and Gummi Bears. One year later, it was part of "The Disney Afternoon" launch, grouping those same toons into one block of programming for easy after-school viewing. Every show was a hit, but one element instantly hooked kids — the catchy theme songs.

Who made the Chip ‘n Dale theme song?

Over 73 million Americans tuned in to watch The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964. Among them was Jeffrey Pescetto, a nine-year-old from Baltimore who'd never touched a guitar before in his life. After that historic moment, Pescetto knew exactly what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

By 14, Pescetto was playing in local bars with his band "Royale Five" nearly every night, chaperoned by his father since the teens were too young to enter these venues alone. After back-to-back victories in the American Song Festival in the early '80s, his abilities caught the ear of famous songwriter and producer Quincy Jones. So, Pescetto packed up his bags for Qwest Records in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Marc Mueller was a staff writer at MCA Music but side-hustled for other gigs during his free time, and he’d just inked a deal with Disney to create music for their new syndicated block of cartoons. As part of a test, they asked him to write the theme for DuckTales. Mueller hooked up with Pescetto to create a demo track, whose voice impressed The House of Mouse so much that they chose him over the competition.

The theme from DuckTales was a massive success, and when Disney needed their next banger for Chip ‘n Dale, they didn't audition anyone else. For a brief period, Pescetto was ~the~ voice of Disney cartoon theme songs, following up this pair of melodies with Darkwing Duck and an obscure theme for a series combining The Gummi Bears and Winnie the Pooh titled Unbearable Fun.

Why is the Rescue Rangers theme so catchy?

Lightning flashes across the screen, as an unusual plane struggles to fly straight against aggressive winds. A police car in pursuit makes a hairpin turn mid-chase while other perilous events unfurl against a dangerous backdrop. This ominous start sets the stage for a dire situation, but that tune literally and figuratively changes as our cast of sleuths enter the scene.

The music transitions from a threatening tone into one of hope, as the audience learns no matter how grim the scene may be, "There's no case too big, no case too small, when you need help, just call," and that's where the magic begins.

Everyone remembers the chorus, rousing its audience into action to the sound of "Ch-ch-ch-Chip 'N Dale (Rescue Rangers)!" What few realize is how the tune begins to change, likely because it happens so smoothly. With every chorus, Pescetto modulates his voice to move the song one octave higher, reaching its peak for the finale.

Disney

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers lasted a paltry 65 episodes, yet it remained a part of The Disney Afternoon long after it ended. Over 30 years later, Disney revived the franchise for a live-action/ CGI hybrid film in 2022 starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the voices of the chipmunk detectives. Updating the song for modern tastes, Post Malone did the honors of singing the theme in his unmistakable style.

As great as the "Sunflower" singer was, there's no comparison to the Mueller and Pescetto original. The biggest reason for that might be the soul that Pescetto breathed into the '80s version, which he says came from the same place in his heart all of his songs had. "People used to say you're always smiling when you're singing. I'm just having fun. It's fun to me," Pescetto told an interviewer in 2021. "I think that's part of the reason they couldn't get past the demo, because I put the energy in it — because I was having a great time doing it."

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers is available to stream on Disney+.