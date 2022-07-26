The Choco Taco Is Gone

Choco Taco, the iconic taco-shaped, chocolate and peanut drizzled-waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls, has been discontinued.

Long live the Choco Taco.

Klondike made the official announcement about the devastating Choco Taco news via email.

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” said a Klondike representative, according to AP. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

People were upset, to say the least.

But don’t panic, Taco Choco lovers. As soon as Klondike announced the decision to discontinue the popular summer treat, fans of the ice cream taco took to Twitter and other social media to keep the Choco Taco at their corner store and in their neighborhood ice cream trucks.

Even U.S. Senator Chris Murphy joked that he would introduce legislation to prevent the Choco Taco from becoming a treat of summers past. Hey, could be some bipartisan legislation that actually passes!

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams, also lamented the loss of the Choco Taco and offered a solution to keep the ice cream snack alive. He tweeted at Klondike’s parent company Unilever and said, “I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it form melting away from future generations’ childhoods.”

Others point out that maybe the point was never to discontinue the Choco Taco, but to remind everyone of its glorious existence... and get a boost of sales for the end of the summer.

So there is hope, Choco Taco lovers. With enough noise on social media, Klondike might make a u-turn on its decision to discontinue the product which has been a summertime favorite for nearly 40 years.

Back in 2018, Planters brought back its Cheez Balls, a popular snack from the ‘80s discontinued in 2006. Planters tried to discontinue them again, but fans on social media made their rage known. Cheez Balls permanently joined the lineup in 2019. Nostalgic snacks like Dunkaroos, Surge energy drink, and Twinkies were all also discontinued — or almost discontinued — until fans on took to the internet to make their demands known.

It’s not unprecedented. Let’s save the Choco Taco, y’all.