Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to some trolling. After her recent Instagram photo dump, she was reacquainted with her haters after she shared a “weird” photo of herself and her kids enjoying a coconut milk bath.

Teigen, 39, uploaded a handful of family photos to her Instagram with the caption, “BAHHHHHHHHHHH.”

In the first photo, Teigen posed in a bathtub with son Miles, 6, daughter Esti, 2, and son Wren, 19 months, all of whom she shares with husband John Legend.

One user predicted just how things would go for Teigen after posting the bath photo, writing, “Just waiting on the Karen’s to rip you a new one for doing something every mom has done.”

And just like clockwork, the family photo quickly became controversial after many commenters mentioned their lack of comfort with the snap.

One social media user called out Teigen for “always [being] in dirty bathwater,” referencing a viral June 2024 upload in which she removed her body makeup.

“Kids deserve privacy. Why should the world be seeing them in the bath?” another noted.

“Your boys are too old to be in the bath with you. Not appropriate at all,” another said.

Another said, “this a moment that should be kept private.. naked kids and a naked adult in the bath together should be the last thing someone thinks about putting out on the internet whether it was innocent or not…”

After thousands more comments rolled with this sentiment, Teigen clapped back.

“It’s a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!” she wrote.

Teigen has been open about her skin issues, recalling how pregnancy really changed her views on her skin and skincare.

“Something unexplainable happens to your skin [after having kids]. My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now. I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions,” she previously told Refinery29 in 2019.

“One super indulgent thing I do is PRP blood facials with Dr. Jason Diamond. They are nice, but it doesn’t need to be a day-to-day part of my routine. It’s important to have a regular routine that’s not that aggressive or harsh on the skin.”

According to some experts, there can be some key benefits of coconut milk for skin including easing the irritation of itchy, red skin.