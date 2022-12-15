Silent night? Psh. A screamfest is in order.
When you think of Christmas movies, you probably think of sentimental classics like Miracle on 34th Street or joyful comedies like Elf. But there’s another genre that deserves yuletide attention: Christmas horror movies. If you need a little holiday catharsis, the following ho-ho-horrifying films are your gift this year.
Well Go USA Entertainment
This newcomer is pretty much what the title promises: a gory yuletide adventure. There's a record store, a psychotic RoboSanta, and a low-budget '80s vibe. What more could you ask for?
RLJE Films/Shudder