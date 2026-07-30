For many of us (and most certainly all of us here at Scary Mommy), our formative years included the movie Clueless. We tried to recreate Cher’s iconic yellow plaid blazer look, guided by the unshakeable — if not misguided — belief that we, too, could color-coordinate our knee socks to our skirt and pull it off. We wanted a Jeep like hers (hot girls still hit curbs).

And for the 30 years since the movie came out, we’ve never stopped saying “As if!” Which is why the news that Paramount+ just dropped makes us feel so very seen and, sure, also very old: Clueless is getting a sequel series, and Cher Horowitz is all grown up.

In fact, she’s a mom.

The streamer announced on Thursday that it’s greenlit an event series continuing the story of the 1995 cult classic. Here’s everything we know so far, including who’s involved and when it might hit.

Wait, wait, this is going to be good… right?!

We know what you’re thinking, because we thought it too: They better not f*ck this up. That’s a valid fear, given the hit-or-miss-but-mostly-miss nature of reboots these days. But this reboot has a few very promising things going for it.

First and foremost, Alicia Silverstone is returning as Beverly Hills' most lovable it-girl, and she’ll also serve as an executive producer for the series. She isn’t the only OG pedigree on board, either. The series is coming from a dream team of people who know their way around a beloved teen ensemble. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (the duo behind The O.C., Gossip Girl, and Nancy Drew) are writing and executive producing alongside Jordan Weiss (Freakier Friday, Dollface).

And perhaps most crucially for the purists: Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, is on board as an executive producer, as is original producer Robert Lawrence. So, Cher is in very good hands.

What’s the story, and when will it premiere?

OK… so Cher’s all grown up. What’s she doing now? According to the series logline, Cher has spent the last three decades absolutely thriving. She’s crushing it in her career, she’s nailing motherhood… and then her own daughter hits high school. Cue Cher feeling totally, hopelessly clueless all over again.

For those of us with teens of our own, this is a wildly relatable arc.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a while before Cher steps back onto our screens. The show is set to begin filming in Los Angeles in 2027, meaning the series premiere likely won’t be until late 2027 at the earliest (but far more likely 2028).

Still, the timing feels right. Clueless celebrated its 30th anniversary last summer with a cast reunion, and the film was also recently inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. I mean, it’s always been a national treasure in our hearts; now it’s just official.

"Clueless is coming home," said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, playing right into our millennial nostalgia by noting how Silverstone's Cher won us all over with her signature style, charming wit, and undying optimism.

When the series does finally premiere, it’ll run exclusively on Paramount+... so you’ve got a little time, but you might want to consider going ahead and springing for that membership.

Who’s in the cast?

As far as casting goes, we’ve got zero intel so far. Zilch. Nada. Other than Silverstone, of course. If we were putting money on it, though, a few OG cast members will at least make a cameo:

Paul Rudd, aka Josh, probably would not be written into the series as Cher’s husband. Here’s hoping he’ll pop in, even only for an episode, to give the fans what they want.

Donald Faison, who played Murray, is currently starring in one of TV’s most successful recent reboots, Scrubs. He’s a nostalgic guy; he’d probably do it for the vibes.

Breckin Meyer, who played stoner Travis, is already set to appear in the upcoming Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel, and that makes it seem like he’d probably say “yes” to another legacy pick.

Elisa Donovan played mean girl Amber in the OG movie and the short-lived follow-up TV series in the late ‘90s, so her loyalty deserves to be rewarded.

There are a few cast members from the movie we won’t (or likely won’t) see. Although Brittany Murphy tragically died in 2009, Paramount will almost certainly honor her in the reboot with some sort of shout-out to Tai. Jeremy Sisto is always a gem, but we don’t want to see his character Elton appear unless he’s in a jail cell. And Stacey Dash was iconic as Dionne, but she’s “buggin’” these days.

There's no word yet on who'll play Cher's daughter, but whoever she is, she's got some very big, very fashionable shoes to fill. And if watching Cher survive the era of teenage eye-rolls doesn't make every mom in America feel a little less alone, we don't know what will.