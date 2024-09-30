Whoa, baby! Former leading man on Season 14 of The Bachelor Colton Underwood and his now-husband, Jordan C. Brown, are officially parents!

Underwood, 32, announced that he and Brown welcomed their first baby together, son Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood, sharing the happy news in an Instagram post.

“Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024,” Underwood wrote in his caption, alongside several photos of the couple’s newborn baby boy.

One photo showed Underwood and Brown holding Bishop in a carrier as they posed together as a family of three for the first time. Other black-and-white photos show Bishop sleeping soundly and clinging to his dad’s finger.

Underwood announced in a May interview with Men’s Health that he and his husband were expecting their first baby via surrogate.

Underwood told People that he and Brown were prioritizing fatherhood.

“That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads,” said Underwood. “But it’s been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

Underwood, who has been documenting his journey to become a parent on his podcast, Daddyhood, shared in an earlier episode that he and Brown had embryos made and frozen and were currently undergoing testing with their surrogate, whose identity they had chosen to keep private.

The couple first began their in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy journey two years ago, right around the time they also started to plan their wedding.

“Our doctor actually let our surrogate tell us, which I thought was so special. She got to text us and share the exciting news, and it was such a moment of, I think, relief for us,” the former NFL player said. “We’re so fortunate and lucky to have her, but her to make us feel a part of it too, it was really special.”

After finding out that they were going to be parents, Underwood said he and Brown kept things private, just to absorb the life-changing news, before they started to share it with family and friends.

“Everybody’s been so excited. My family especially knows how long I’ve wanted to be a dad, and they just know my journey of coming out. [Wanting] to be a father was something that kept me in the closet for a long time,” he admitted. “So for me to be able to say we’re pregnant is really big and really emotional.”

Underwood came out during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America in 2021.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” the reality star said. “The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure.”

“I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way,” he added. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”

Congrats to the new parents!