11 Cozy Fall Movies That Have Nothing To Do With Halloween

There is nothing cozier than lighting a pumpkin candle, getting your favorite blanket, and snuggling on the couch for a fall movie night. But let’s be honest: Not every fall movie needs to be about Halloween. While Hocus Pocus and Practical Magic and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! are all amazing, fall isn’t all about jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating. Likewise, we don’t always want a bunch of fall movies that end in horror or murder. Sometimes we just want a movie full of autumn vibes to go with our pumpkin bread or our soup, and this list has a bunch for you to choose from.

Not all of the movies on this list are necessarily fall-themed. There may not be a football game in every one or even a pumpkin to find, but the general vibe of them is fall time. There are lots of comfy sweaters, lots of golden light and sepia undertones, and a whole lot of getting cozy in these movies. Some were released during the fall in theaters, so they automatically feel like a movie for autumn, and some are so clearly set in the fall that you’ll be distracted by all the gorgeous leaves.

No matter what, whether you want a drama, a football film, a rom-com, or even a family-friendly movie to watch with your kids, there’s a fall pick on this list.

Rudy Rudy is one of those movies that just hits you right in the heart, and because it’s a football movie, that means it’s absolutely a fall movie. I mean, Notre Dame and football season? It doesn’t get much more autumn than that. Sean Astin is so great in this — even if you’re not a football fan, you’ll fall in love. You can stream Rudy on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Good Will Hunting How ‘bout them apples? Good Will Hunting has so many great fall feels in it, and Robin Williams (again) gives you all the cozy vibes. There are a whole lot of snuggly sweaters in this, too. You can stream Good Will Hunting on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Pluto TV.

Remember the Titans I’ll say it again: Football movies are fall movies, them’s the breaks. Remember the Titans is just so good, and Denzel Washington is phenomenal in it — I could watch it constantly. You can stream Remember the Titans on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

When Harry Met Sally Billy Crystal in chunky sweaters? Meg Ryan in jaunty hats? Fall in NYC doing what she does best? Yes, please. You know When Harry Met Sally has to be on your fall movie list. You can stream When Harry Met Sally on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Fantastic Mr. Fox Is there a single fall movie that makes you want to leap off your couch and directly into the scene like Fantastic Mr. Fox? The colors are so good, and the movie itself — a Wes Anderson classic about a sneaky fox trying to take care of his family — will leave you feeling all the good vibes. You can stream Fantastic Mr. Fox on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+.

Autumn in New York I mean, the name says it all. Autumn in New York stars Winona Ryder, Richard Gere, and all the NYC fall foliage you can handle. But warning: It’s a heart-wrenching one. Get the tissues ready. You can stream Autumn in New York on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Silver Linings Playbook Silver Linings Playbook came out in November 2012, so that automatically makes it a fall movie, OK? But all of the Eagles references also give it that major autumn energy you’re looking for — I mean, I absolutely count Silver Linings Playbook as a football movie. And football movies are for fall. Plus, how good are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in this? You can stream Silver Linings Playbook on HBO Max and Prime Video.

Little Women (2019) Hear me out: Little Women (2019) is a fall movie, but Little Women (1994) is a winter movie. Everyone knows this. Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version of the literary masterpiece is full of golden hues and New England fall, and it will make you want to run outside and gather up all the crunchy leaves you can find. You can stream Little Women (2019) on Prime Video and Apple TV.

You’ve Got Mail I’m always a little bothered by calling You’ve Got Mail a fall movie when it really runs through all the seasons, but that first half hour or so of school supplies and pumpkins and New York in the fall makes it feel like pure autumn blazing out of your TV. You can stream You’ve Got Mail on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Fly Away Home Ready to cry in your fall sweater? Then watch Fly Away Home. Prepping a bunch of orphaned baby geese to learn how to fly south for the winter while rebuilding your relationship with your dad after your mom’s death? Oh come on, you know this is the perfect autumn movie. Anna Paquin and Jeff Daniels absolutely shine in this, too. It’s just lovely. You can stream Fly Away Home on Apple TV, Prime Video, and the Roku Channel.