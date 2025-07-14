The original Practical Magic stole our hearts in 1998, and we’ve been keeping close tabs on the forthcoming sequel ever since it was first announced to be in the works. Both Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock confirmed they’d be returning to their roles back in June 2024, but other cast announcements haven’t come — until now. So, here’s everything else we know about the Practical Magic 2 cast so far.

Practical Magic 2 is currently in production and is set to be released in theaters all around the world on Sept. 18, 2026. So, we still have a bit of a wait before we get to return to the Owens sisters' iconic white house. There also haven’t been any plot details released just yet, but we do know we’ll see some familiar faces onscreen. For starters, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny are back, witches! Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are returning to reprise their roles and stir up some fresh batches of midnight margaritas alongside Kidman and Bullock, Deadline confirms.

We also now know that Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Joey King, and Solly McLeod are part of the cast too, per Deadline. King is confirmed to be playing Sally Owens’ daughter, “the one who discovers the dark family secrets and her own dark powers, plunging the family into a crisis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not yet clear who the other actors will play, or how their characters will relate to the Owens women, since we don’t have any details on the plot. But considering The Hollywood Reporter references King’s character as “one of Bullock’s daughters,” I imagine Williams will be playing the other. Because you know what the world needs right now? Two new Owens sisters prepared to take on the world for love and family, obviously.

The original Practical Magic also starred Evan Rachel Wood as Sally’s older daughter, Kylie Owens, but Wood actually took to social media to clarify that she will not be part of the sequel. Here’s what she posted to her Instagram Stories following Wiest and Channing’s casting announcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel,” Wood wrote. “I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

While there are no confirmed synopses of Practical Magic 2 circulating yet, as Scary Mommy previously pointed out, the first Practical Magic movie was based on a book series by Alice Hoffman. While the film differed from the first book in some ways, Hoffman’s work will obviously serve as the source material for this sequel too — and this much as been confirmed by producer Denise Di Novi.

She told Entertainment Weekly that Practical Magic 2 will draw heavily on Hoffman’s The Book of Magic, published in 2021. “I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is.”

The author’s website summarizes the book like so:

“The Owens family has been cursed in matters of love for over 300 years but all of that is about to change. The novel begins in a library, the best place for a story to be conjured, when beloved aunt Jet Owens hears the deathwatch beetle and knows she has only seven days to live. Jet is not the only one in danger — the curse is already at work.

“A frantic attempt to save a young man’s life spurs three generations of the Owens women, and one long-lost brother, to use their unusual gifts to break the curse as they travel from Paris to London to the English countryside where their ancestor Maria Owens first practiced the Unnamed Art. The younger generation discovers secrets that have been hidden from them in matters of both magic and love by Sally, their fiercely protective mother. As Kylie Owens uncovers the truth about who she is and what her own dark powers are, her aunt Franny comes to understand that she is ready to sacrifice everything for her family, and Sally Owens realizes that she is willing to give up everything for love.”

Nope, that doesn’t sound like a bad movie at all. However the plot shakes out and whoever these new additions to the cast play, can we all promise we’ll show up in droves to this sequel just like we did for Barbie? I want to see witchy outfits in the theaters and pre-watch parties galore online!