I love a winter movie session. And I don’t just mean Christmas movies — which obviously have their whole own separate thing — but a legit winter movie featuring snow, crisp mornings, and lots of characters in layers. All snuggled up in a blanket, maybe a fire crackling, and your kids all cozied up with some popcorn? Those kinds of nights just call for cozy, winter movies to watch with your family.

The really great thing about a winter movie is that they range from dramatic and adventurous to comedic and soft. You can literally find any and all genres of movies in the winter theme (even some horror movies if that’s more your speed). These family winter movies will be a hit no matter what, though. Some of the movies may only have a couple of scenes set in winter, but they’re so gorgeous — yes, even the animated ones — that it’s hard not to think of them whenever you’re looking for a winter film.

So get all of the cozy things you need to settle in for a winter movie marathon. It’s probably already dark outside; might as well watch a film.

Little Women (1994) There have been a few different movie editions of Little Women, but none of them are quite as lovely for winter as Little Women (1994). So many gorgeous scenes of the March sisters in winter! It’s just the ultimate cozy, hunker-down-with-your-family kind of film. You can stream Little Women on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

Anastasia It may be animated, but Anastasia is a beautiful winter movie, with lots of sweet scenes set in the snow. The story of the missing Russian princess may not get history totally right, but it’s still a gorgeous movie to watch with your family — and then you can dive into the real history behind the movie. You can stream Anastasia on Roku Channel, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe There are a few versions of Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, but all of them are centered around perfect snowy scenes. “Always winter, never Christmas,” as they say. Watching the Pevensie children work with Aslan to defeat the white witch is an extremely cozy scene, and if your family hasn’t watched this together, it’s the perfect winter movie. You can stream Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe on Disney+.

Harry Potter series So many gorgeous winter scenes in Harry Potter, it’s hard to choose just one. But I think Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban might be my favorite for all of those lovely, snowy Hogsmeade scenes. You can stream Harry Potter on HBO Max and Peacock.

Fly Away Home I adore Fly Away Home, and it always feels like the ultimate fall and winter movie. The story of a young girl losing her mother and going to live with her father is enough to pull at your heart, but then she finds a bunch of baby geese and has to teach them to fly south for the winter because they now know her as their mother. So heartwarming and lovely, it’ll absolutely make you cry. You can stream Fly Away Home on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video.

Baby Boom If you feel like you just watched Baby Boom as a fall movie, I know. But it totally counts as a great cozy winter movie, too. And nothing makes a character feel more relatable than watching them deal with house repairs during the coldest months of the year. Diane Keaton absolutely shines in this movie, and it’s such a gorgeous story. You can stream Baby Boom on Tubi, Pluto TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Edward Scissorhands No movie makes me want to snuggle under a blanket more than Edward Scissorhands. While this movie has a few seasons shown in it, the winter scenes are really some of the most memorable, and that dark, cold castle will make you want to get super cozy. You can stream Edward Scissorhands on Disney+ and Hulu.

Groundhog Day This one may be a little less family-friendly, but it’s still a fine one to watch with older kids — and it doesn’t get much more winter-themed than Groundhog Day. This classic comedy will have your whole family doing bits, and you’ll never step into an icy puddle again without thinking of Bill Murray. You can stream Groundhog Day on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

A Little Princess Another film that spans several seasons, no one can deny how beautiful the snowy scenes are in A Little Princess — it really sets the tone for the more somber parts of the movie. It’s just such a sweet, soft one to watch with your family. You can stream A Little Princess on Prime Video, Fandango, and Apple TV.

Beauty and the Beast Don’t you dare call this one a stretch — the fact that Belle and the Beast really fall in love while there’s a perfect winter storm happening outside the castle? Pure bliss. Beauty and the Beast goes through a few seasons, but the wintertime in the story is so beautiful, it absolutely counts as a cozy winter movie. You can stream Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.

The Snowy Day Technically this one is a short, and yes, techically, it’s Christmas-y because it happens on Christmas Eve, but watching one of the best winter books come to life in The Snowy Day is so worth it. This is the ultimate cozy, soft, happy little short to watch for all the winter vibes, and the animation will just transport you. You can stream The Snowy Day on Prime Video.

Hook OK, so most of Hook does take place in Neverland, but you just can’t deny how gorgeous those wintry scenes are in London. Hook is a masterpiece, and such a great cozy winter movie to watch with the whole family. You can stream Hook on Pluto TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Mighty Ducks While the overwhelming theme of The Mighty Ducks isn’t necessarily winter, there are still plenty of winter scenes in this fun sports movie, and you really can’t get much cozier than hockey and ice skating. You can stream The Mighty Ducks on Disney+.