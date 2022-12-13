Whenever celebrity couples call it quits, there’s always the question of how they’re going to make it all work when there are children involved. For actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, that has never been an issue.

Since the couple split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, Willis, 67, and Moore, 60, have always presented a united front when coparenting their three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Belle, 28.

This holiday season was no different. Willis and Moore showed off their blended family in an adorable holiday photo that Moore shared to her Instagram.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters. Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis and their two girls, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, are also featured in the photo arm in arm with the older siblings.

The family posed in front of a garland-wrapped staircase and beautifully lit Christmas tree as Willis holds the family dog, Pilaf.

Other photos featured in Moore’s post include Willis and Heming Willis, 44, holding hands at the dinner table and smiling. The fact that Moore, Willis’ ex-wife, is the one posting these photos shows just how healthy and happy this blended family actually is.

Tallulah also shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog, and Moore cuddling up with Willis on that same evening.

"the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo. "I love my parents and my family - I do I do I do!”

This family moment is even more special due to Willis’ recent health issues. Willis' family announced in March that he was “stepping away” from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia, which is a language disorder that is “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they added at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”