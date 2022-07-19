The ‘OG’ and the ‘Rookie’ team up for the ultimate crossover on the catwalk — and the pictures are serving serious girl power. Denise Austin, an icon in the fitness industry, and her daughter Katie, who recently began following in her mother’s footsteps, hit the runway together for the Sport’s illustrated fashion show during Miami Fashion Week.

Denise, who made a name for herself in the eighties as a fitness and health expert, shared how memorable the experience with Katie was, gushing, “[It was] a once in a lifetime moment.”

“I feel so grateful that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit invited me to walk the show with Katie. As a 65-year-old, I’m also so proud [to] represent moms of all ages — and that it’s never too late. Me at 65 in a bikini… with my little girl!!!!!! Pure joy!!” she shared on her Instagram.

Excuse me, but....65? Where?!

The proud daughter also shared a different sweet mother-daughter moment on her page from the same runway show, sharing, “Hugging my mom on the runway was such a cute moment. We passed eachother and got to say I love you.”

The two also sent each other love in the comments section, with Kate commenting, “MY MAMAAAAAAAA EVERYONE👏👏” and Denise commenting on Kates, “SOOOOOOO FUN walking the runway together with you, Katie!!! I am BURSTING with JOY... A memory of a lifetime!!! Xoxo”

Cue Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Katie made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021 and was named an official ‘Rookie’ for the 2022 issue.

“My mom is my inspiration for everything. She’s my biggest supporter, mentor, best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment,” Katie told Sports Illustrated in her ‘Rookie’ interview.

“She’s guided me throughout my career and helped me get to where I am today. Showing that mother-daughter bond in an event like this is going to be so special. In the past SI events, I always call her so excited to tell her every detail, but now we can experience it together! I’m thrilled she can be with all of us this weekend and see how amazing the entire SI team, girls, and community is like in real life because it is unmatched. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience,” she added.

These family genes — and their work ethic — are impressive.