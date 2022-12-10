Derek Jeter Had To Bribe His Daughters To Go To A Baseball Game

Take me out to the ball game — but make sure there’s ice cream after. That’s what Derek Jeter had to do when he took his daughters Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5, to their first baseball game at Yankee Stadium.

Jeter was being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but that wasn’t enough to keep the baseball star’s children’s attention.

"I told them if they stay in their seats, I'd get them some ice cream afterward," Jeter said of the significant day. What parent hasn’t had to bribe their kid with some kind of treat, be it screen time or some ice cream?

And to his eldest daughter, Bella, the treat was so important that she interrupted the baseball player not, one, two, but 14 times during his acceptance speech to inquire about how exactly she and her younger sisters would be getting their ice cream.

"I'm actually giving a speech, and my oldest is tapping me on the shoulder and she said, 'Tell everyone that I'm getting ice cream after the game,' " he recalled while chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

After being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Jeter shared some behind-the-scenes of the car ride to the game, and once again, the big topic was ice cream.

"Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Jeter’s wife, Hannah, asked the girls, to which Bella excitedly replied, "Yeah!" The girls continued to talk about how excited they were for ice cream (and stadium hot dogs, a baseball staple), but did not mention their dad’s upcoming award at all.

"Yeah, what do you want to see at Yankee Stadium?" Jeter asked. "I want to eat!" Bella said. When Jeter asked what else, Story offered, "Eat ice cream."

Ice cream, celebrating your dad’s career legacy — it’s easy to see why two girls under the age of 5 would be much more excited about the former than the latter.