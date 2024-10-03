Rumors are swirling about the highly-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada sequel. We’ve been teased. We’ve been toyed with. Most of the cast has said they’re up for it, and now, we might finally be getting our first tidbit of confirmation about an actual continuation of the cultural phenomenon.

X account, Cinema Solace, reported: “‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’ sequel to reportedly begin filming in November. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will return.”

And guess what? They have the receipts to back it up!

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, The Devil Wears Prada 2, classified as a “Feature Film” is officially “In Development/Pre-Production.”

Shotting for the film is set to begin on November 30, 2024. Locations for filming are still TBD.

According to the website, “The sequel follows Miranda Priestly at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazines. She must compete with her former assistant, Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a luxury group, for crucial advertising dollars.”

The sequel is set to be directed and produced by David Frankel and Wendy Finerman, respectively. Both Frankel and Finerman worked on the first Devil Wears Prada film.

Talks of a sequel have been floating around for a while now with the actors of the original film speaking highly of their well-loved project.

Streep, Blunt, and Hathaway have kept the film on the public’s mind, most recently reuniting onstage at February’s SAG Awards.

Hathaway and Blunt also sat down to reminisce about making the movie for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, revisiting some of the film’s most iconic moments, and dishing about working with Streep.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” Blunt told Hathaway during the conversation. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

More recently, Blunt spoke to People on the red carpet at the American Institute for Stuttering Gala and opened up about what she’s most excited about regarding the follow-up to the 2006 cult classic comedy.

“It’s cool,” she said with a smile. “Oh my God, I can’t tell you anything.”

“I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again,” Blunt tells PEOPLE, jokingly adding that she may even get another stomach flu. “I’m hoping for that.”

There is no word on a release date for the film as of this report.