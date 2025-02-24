Whether you have big kids, little kids, or a mixture, you’ve heard of The Wiggles. And if you’ve been on this planet for more than two seconds, you’ve heard of our savior Dolly Parton. Both Dolly and The Wiggles have been a balm for millions — from listening to The Wiggles songs on repeat to get you through the day as a stay-at-home parent to blasting Dolly on the most epic road trip of your life — so it makes sense the two powerhouses would collaborate.

On their forthcoming album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, the all-star Wiggles worked on two tracks with Dolly Parton. One titled “Friends!” Parton actually wrote, and the other collaborative song is “We Will Always Be Friends.” You can stream “Friends!” now, a song about kindness and community, but “We Will Always Be Friends” will be out on March 7.

The Wiggles also reimagined a few Dolly classics for their fans, including “Counting 1 to 5” (a perfect play on “Working 9 to 5”) and a cover of “Love is Like a Butterfly.”

I mean, it doesn’t get more glittery and lovely than The Wiggles and Dolly, does it? I personally love that all of The Wiggles were super excited about working with Dolly Parton, and that Red Wiggle Caterina Mete has an especially deep connection to the artist. Literally, Red Wiggle has not only a child named Dolly — yes, after Dolly Parton — but also a Dolly Parton tattoo. “Getting to work with my absolute musical hero is beyond surreal,” Mete shared about the collaboration. “Dolly has inspired me in so many ways, and I know these songs will bring so much happiness to families everywhere.”

And look, I’m not saying you personally have to replace your own playlists for your kids’ choices in the car, but if you’re going to listen to The Wiggles, why not listen to the Dolly version?

Both “Friends!” and “Counting 1 to 5” are available to stream now, with the full album release of Wiggle Up, Giddy Up coming March 7. In the album, you’ll find other great country collabs, too, including songs featuring Orville Peck, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Evans, and Travis Collins.

You can also hear these new songs live as The Wiggles head on tour starting March 2025 through Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada. Fingers crossed that Dolly will show up as a special guest if they hit Tennessee.