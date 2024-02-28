Drew Barrymore Asked Her Daughter Not To Wear Crop Tops & She Had A Mic Drop Response

Many parents don’t allow their kids to do things that they might have done in the past, and it’s an issue that can come back and bite you in the butt if you’re not careful. We might not want our kids to engage in underage drinking, date early, or sneak out of the house, for example, even though we totally, totally did all of those things as teens.

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera might both be superstars, but they can still definitely relate to the problem. In fact, it’s harder for them to set rules that they used to break because their lives have been so public. In a lot of cases, just a little googling can expose hypocritical parenting.

The pair were talking about clothing rules with their tweens on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday when it became clear that their past choices have been closely noted by their kids.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top and I’ll say ‘No,’” Barrymore said. “And she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

The clap back that echoed for miles.

“I love that she said that though,” Aguilera said, delighted.

She then told Barrymore how deeply she can relate.

“Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” she said, referring to one of her iconic 2000s looks that are seared into every millennial’s brain.

MTV's "TRL" Presents: "Christina Aguilera Stripped in NYC 2002" at the Brooklyn Bridge - October 7, 2002 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Still, she tries to police the crop tops, too, though she tries to do so with context.

“You know, my daughter wants to wear a crop top too, and I’m like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’” she said. “But I try to instill in her that certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions. I don’t want to scare her, and be terrified of the world, or think everybody’s a bad person, but also I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body, and eventually with her sexuality.”

Sounds like very thoughtful parenting.

“I want her to just know herself, first. Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves in how we felt was best for us, at the time. It was empowering, she continued. “It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body, whatever makes you feel good or womanly.”

Aguilera shares a16-year-old son, Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bartman, and a 9-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

Barrymore shares daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore appeared on the cover of the January 1995 issue of Playboy. In her pictures, she is definitely not wearing a crop top, or anything else!