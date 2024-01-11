An Adorable hug in human form, Drew Barrymore, shared a video of herself having an emotional reaction after catching her 1998 romantic comedy, The Wedding Singer, on TV. The talk show host and actor got teary-eyed while speaking about her time filming the movie and her love for co-star and friend, Adam Sandler.

In the clip, a dressed-down Barrymore wipes away tears while sharing some sentimental thoughts from her time filming The Wedding Singer.

“We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year," she says to the camera, though presumably directed at Sandler.

Moments later, Barrymore explains that when she stumbled upon the movie on TV, she adjusted her schedule to allow her time to watch it.

“It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class, and I am taking the next, later one so I can watch it,” she says as the camera pans to the movie’s sweet ending where Sandler serenades Barrymore on an airplane.

Barrymore captioned her video, “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

Sandler commented on the video, writing, “Love u always Drew. Happy New Year.”

Barrymore and Sandler have a special bond and have starred alongside one another in a handful of films including 50 First Dates and Blended.

In January 2020, Sandler got choked up when Barrymore presented him with the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

“I love this man so much, and I have always believed in him,” Barrymore said while presenting Sandler’s award. “This moment, honestly, couldn’t be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much.”

When he walked onstage to accept his award, Sandler hugged his longtime pal.

“Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it, but you were so cool,” he said.

“I’m glad we met,” he added, “and I’m glad we did it all and we always make our movies together.”