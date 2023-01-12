It looks like six-year-old Shai, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son, is officially a proud cousin! Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, announced the birth of their son on Monday via Instagram. The Dancing With The Stars dancers are now first-time parents.

“Our world is forever changed. 1.10.2023,” the couple wrote. The post debuted a black and white picture of Val and Jenna holding the sweetest and tiniest baby hand, which was gripping Jenna’s thumb.

“He’s here ❤️,” Peta Murgatroyd wrote. Uncle Maksim followed with a few heart emojis.

While Maksim and Peta have been candid about their fertility struggles over the last year, they are rejoicing in their new roles as aunt and uncle.

Val and Jenna also received lots of love from their DWTS family, like Derek Hough, who shared, “Wowza !!!!! This is perfect! So happy for you all. A new beautiful family begins.”

“Chills!!!! So happy for you both! Sending you all so much love!!!!” Nikki Bella gushed, who is married to DWTS dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The pair announced their pregnancy in July, writing, “Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

In August, they announced they were having a boy.

"The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Jenna told PEOPLE in July. “But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax, and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

When asked about how she feels about watching her partner become a dad, she shared, “If he is anything like he is as a husband, he's going to be the best dad in the world. When I see him with little kids, he's the best. He's always the favorite uncle. Everybody wants to play with him or do something with him. He's just the best. He just knows how to speak to them and how to handle them. How to make them feel so confident and excited.”

Congrats to the whole family!