Peta Murgatroyd Documents Heartbreaking Final Stage In Her IVF Process

Sometimes transparency is even more powerful in the face of adversity, and in the case of Peta Murgatroyd’s public IVF journey, many hearts are with her right now. In a two-part series over the past two days, Peta shared the process of the embryo transplant, the final stage in the invitro procedure, as well as what happened when she learned that the placement did not successfully starts a pregnancy.

The videos start off with a hopeful family readying themselves for their appointment, to a hilarious Peta on valium, and to a disappointed Peta in the hospital room — every range of emotion, and the world was right there with her.

In her first post, she shared, “I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day. I cleared my mind at the beach. The beach is my healing ground. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers, and we got on with our drive. If y’all are Valium virgins like me, you will laugh your ass off as I get high pretty quickly 😩🤣This experience was wild, to say the least. I’m still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love.”

On Tuesday she revealed the second half of the journey, ultimately announcing that the transplant did not take.

“I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work. But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn’t be right.… So here it is,” she began.

This is your cue to grab a box of tissues.

“One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later, one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget. Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best….thinking this was MY time, my turn for ‘happiness.’ Life is funny, though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that ‘God's plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments’… I have to keep believing that,” she recounted.

She then recalls her feelings throughout the end of the process.

“I can barely watch the part where I have to verify my name and DOB . It was so hard to rewatch it and cut this video. That part was a moment in time where I saw my baby. It felt final, it felt like this was it….that was my baby..and I got a little preview of them at the earliest stage of their life. It felt other-worldly special, I felt privileged. I really did think that this was going to work.”

Though the result was not what the couple had hoped, Peta did end with words of healing, saying, “Looking into Mak's eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together…just made this experience so worth it, even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped. I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart. I want to thank you all for coming along with me on this journey. I can’t tell you how much your guidance and advice have helped navigate me through my first round of IVF.

She then thanked her team of medical professionals as well as all of the people who came before her in this process.

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU 🙏🏻❤️Thank you to the incredible @scrcivf team, and @drmarksurreyI will get my baby, just not right now.…and to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You’re warriors, and you give me strength every day. This shit ain’t easy.”

Followers quickly flooded the comment section with support, saying, “You're so beautiful..inside & out. Wishing & praying all the very BEST for you & Maks,” and “You sharing your story for the world to see is making it less lonely for families going through your same situation. Love and prayers to you all.”

Sending love to Peta, Maks, and Shai — your honesty will uplift many, and the world is right — your time will come.